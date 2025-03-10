Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from the Love Is Blind Season 8 finale and reunion.

Love may have been blind for Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga when they got engaged sight unseen on Season 8 of Love Is Blind, but it couldn’t survive the world outside of the pods. The couple’s initially strong connection was tested time and time again by rampant social media drama and deep-seated ideological differences. So when it finally came time to decide whether or not they were ready for marriage, Sara called off the wedding. Despite not getting an “I do,” Ben expressed his hope he and Sara could continue their relationship more casually after the show. And now, they’re revealing if that happened or not.

Sara seemed to be going back and forth on her wedding decision up until it was time to meet Ben at the altar. She finally told him that she couldn’t marry him, saying that she didn’t believe they were on the same wavelength. She later clarified that it was Ben’s lack of curiosity about important issue like religion and politics that influenced her choice.

Sara’s reservations nodded to her earlier struggles with Ben, as she was alarmed to learn he didn’t vote in the last election, had no opinion on Black Lives Matter, and was resistant to change when Sara expressed concerns with his church’s stances on LGBTQ+ acceptance.

Netflix

After Sara ended things at the ceremony, Ben asked her if she’d be interested in staying together to work on their relationship. She left things open-ended, only telling him, “We’ll see...” and mentioning that’s something they could talk about later. However, she later told the cameras she didn’t plan to continue a cycle that wasn’t working, saying that she and Ben are “just not a good fit.”

But when the former fiancés sat down together once more at the Season 8 reunion, she explained she wasn’t done with the relationship at the altar. “I still had hope we were able to work things out and see how it goes,” she said, adding that they lived together for a week or two after the wedding.

Then, when Sara left to go to Nashville for a work assignment, where Ben was supposed to meet her and stay with her for a few weeks, she realized he had removed her from Find My Friends. When she texted him about it, she said she received “scripted apologies” from him. (Ben said he was under the impression they had broken up). From there, she didn't hear from him for a month and a half — until he reached out saying he wanted to be on good terms to practice for the reunion. (However, Ben denies he wanted to rehearse anything). It’s clear they have two very different stories about their post-wedding breakup. At the end of their back and forth, Sara summed it all up: “I felt like I was completely love-bombed.”