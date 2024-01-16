Lindsay Lohan did the world (particularly Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels) a favor when she made a cameo in the Mean Girls reboot. Despite her triumphant return to the world of North Shore High School, Lohan seems to have mixed feelings about the film. Although she attended the movie premiere, a rep for Lohan said the actor didn’t appreciate one of the Mean Girls jokes, which appeared to be made at her expense.

ICYMI, the new movie seemingly references an infamous early 2000s scandal, when Brandon Davis (Paris Hilton’s friend at the time) referred to Lohan as “fire crotch” in a conversation with reporters. In the film, Megan Thee Stallion quipped, "Y2K fire crotch is back,” referring to Cady Heron’s performance in the film’s winter talent show.

Apparently, Lohan wasn’t a fan of the joke. “Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film,” her rep told Us Weekly on Jan. 15.

John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images

Fey, who wrote both the 2004 and 2024 version of the film, has not publicly addressed the backlash from Lohan. However, in an interview with the New York Times in January, she discussed how the updated script differed from the original 2004 film.

“It’s come to no one’s surprise that jokes have changed. You don’t poke in the way that you used to poke,” she explained. “Even if your intention was always the same, it’s just not how you do it anymore, which is fine. I very much believe that you can find new ways to do jokes with less accidental shrapnel sideways.”

Megan Thee Stallion has not addressed Lohan’s critique, either. She previously told Entertainment Tonight how excited she was to be involved in Mean Girls — particularly discussing her collaboration with Reneé Rapp on “Not My Fault.”

“I love Reneé. As soon as I met her I was like, 'Oh, you my friend. OK.' I love it. I love her and I love Mean Girls," she told the outlet on Jan. 8. "It was only right they had to call the H-Town hottie out here. I been calling myself the Black Regina George for, like, ever. And here I am. This is really my dream, so I'm so happy. I'm excited to be a part of this."