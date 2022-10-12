Jamie Lee & Lindsay Are Both Reportedly Down For A Freaky Friday Sequel

A journey soon begins... again? Nearly two decades after Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan’s body-swap romp in Freaky Friday, it sounds like the two stars are ready to do it again. Curtis already confirmed she’s down and that still regularly chats with Lohan, so does that mean a Freaky Friday sequel is really going to happen? Fans will have to break out their fortune cookies, because it sure seems like fans may be seeing the Colemans once again in the future.

There has been chatter among fans about a possible sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday for years — Lohan herself even added to the rumor mill when she tweeted Disney about a potential sequel in 2017. Now that Lohan is back to starring in major movies and Curtis is having a buzzy moment, it’s looking more likely than ever that the Colemans could take another trip to that Chinese restaurant and get into some body-swap shenanigans. Curtis even confirmed that’s she’s been in touch with Disney about a sequel during her Oct. 11 appearance on The View.

“I’ve already written to Disney, my friends at Disney,” Curtis confirmed, before jumping into her Freaky Friday 2 pitch. “Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who switches places. So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon … And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today’s world, as an old lady.”

Shortly after Curtis’ comments, TMZ reported that Lohan is just as enthusiastic about reuniting for a second Freaky Friday. The reports come just a few days after Lohan seemed to express interest in reprising her role of Anna Coleman by resharing Curtis’ Instagram post asking if she was “in” for a sequel.

Both Curtis and Lohan have remained in touch over the years, as Curtis recently reminded fans when she recently told a funny anecdote about the pair’s unique texting habits.

Here’s hoping Disney is open to a Coleman family reunion, because Freaky Friday fans *need* to know if Pink Slip ever made it big... and if Anna is still rocking her streaked hair in adulthood.