Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Christmas Movie Has A Release Date — & It's SOON

The rom-com queen is back to make the most wonderful time of the year extra special. Lindsay Lohan is finally returning to helm Netflix’s new holiday movie Falling for Christmas. The movie marks the beginning of a new deal Lohan struck with Netflix, so you’ll be seeing more of her on the streamer in the future. If you’re excited to ring in the holidays with Lindsay Lohan, here’s everything to know about Falling for Christmas, including a first look at the movie and when it will be premiering.

Back in the early aughts, Lohan ruled the screen with a string of endlessly rewatchable hits like Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, and of course, her first-ever movie The Parent Trap. But she began to step away from Hollywood in the 2010s, and has only appeared in small supporting roles in indies or brief cameos as herself in movies since. But that’s all going to change with Falling for Christmas, which will be Lohan’s first lead role in a romantic comedy in more than a decade.

So throw on your Santa hat and start re-learning Cady Heron’s “Jingle Bell Rock” dance routine, because Lohan is bringing the Christmas magic this year.

Falling for Christmas Cast

You can’t have a rom-com with just one lead! In Falling for Christmas, Lohan plays a spoiled hotel heiress (hm, might she draw inspiration from an old friend?) who wakes up with amnesia after a skiing accident. Thankfully, a down-to-earth lodge owner played by Glee alum Chord Overstreet is there for her as she tries to piece her memories back together.

It looks like George Young will be playing the man Lohan’s character is engaged to... until she completely forgets about him. And Olivia Perez will likely play the precocious daughter of Overstreet’s character. Additionally, Lohan’s younger sister, Ali, will appear in the movie, and will have a song with her big sis featured.

Falling for Christmas Trailer

So far, Netflix has only released photos from Falling for Christmas, but with the holidays approaching, expect a trailer to drop soon.

Falling for Christmas Release Date

Lohan announced that Falling for Christmas will arrive as an early holiday present. It’ll land on Netflix on Nov. 10.