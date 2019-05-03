Have you ever thought about the one thing that sets you apart from the rest of the world, or which part of your personality makes you the most unique? Whether you're constantly recognized for your dazzling creativity, or perhaps criticized for being too stubborn, the meaning of the elements in astrology plays a significant role in your personal identity. Because everyone is part of the same universe, your energetic makeup is a reflection of the cosmos. The elements are very much alive within each and every one of us, and also all around us, and while some are more prominent in our lives than others, their influence is determined by the celestial activity that took place at our exact moment of birth.

There are four elements in astrology: fire, earth, air, and water. Each of the elements have a yin (feminine) and yang (masculine) energy, but like everything in this ancient practice, staying balanced is essential to both our physical and spiritual wellbeing. Given that there are 12 signs in the zodiac, each element rules three signs; however, the way the element expresses itself depends on the zodiac sign. Earth and water are feminine, as they tend to be more nurturing and sensual. Fire and air are masculine, as they prefer to communicate and take action.

My astrology mentor taught me to make the four elements a priority, and to this day, it's the first thing I consider when studying a birth chart. Acknowledging the presence of the four elements in someone's birth chart can immediately help you determine the chart holder's personality and general life approach. For instance, how many planets are in water? Are all four elements present? Does one element overpower another?

This is all crucial information, and you'll see why.

Fire: Aries, Leo, And Sagittarius

Fire is a symbol of creation, energy, and passion. According to Ancient-Symbols.com, fire is considered to be the first element that was born when the universe was created. It rules Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius; hence their passionate nature and over-the-top enthusiasm.

A birth chart with prominent fire most likely belongs to a person who is active, competitive, and highly passionate. On the flip side of that, someone with fire in their chart can be impatient and quick-tempered. Channeling this element can help you tap into your inner child and creative muse. It can also help you feel confident.

Earth: Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

Earth is a symbol of abundance, stability, and solidity. According to Ancient-Symbols.com, the season most related to earth is winter. It rules Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, which helps explain their innate persistence and practical mind.

A birth chart with prominent earth most likely belongs to a person who is pragmatic, dependable, and realistic. On the dark side, however, someone with earth in their chart can be inflexible and ruthlessly stubborn. Channeling this element can help you find stability and consistency in your routine.

Air: Gemini, Libra, And Aquarius

Air is a symbol of communication, intelligence, and versatility. According to Ancient-Symbols.com, air represents the breath of life and is attributed with cleansing power. It rules Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius, so that explains their charming social skills.

A birth chart with prominent air most likely belongs to a person who prefers thinking logically rather than emotionally. On the dark side, however, they can be incredibly indecisive and fickle by nature. Channeling this element can promote mental clarity and enhance your communication style.

Water: Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

Water is a symbol of emotion, dreams, healing, intuition, and the universal realm. According to Ancient-Symbols.com, it also represents death and rebirth. It rules Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces; hence the highly intuitive nature and mysterious demeanor of these signs.

A birth chart with prominent water most likely belongs to a person who is naturally perceptive of their surroundings. On the opposite end of the spectrum, however, these signs can be moody and hypersensitive. Channeling this element can help you tap into your emotions, and bring you closer to the spirit world.