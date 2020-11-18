If you’re looking for a rock-solid partner who's both reliable and ambitious, and a little old-school when it comes to love, then look no further than dating a Capricorn. Ruled by Saturn, the planet associated with structure, law, and ambition, this earth sign is the definition of consistency. If you're tired of people who play games and don't know what they want, this is super hot. If you don’t want this catch to slip away, there are a handful of things not to say to a Capricorn on a date because they're pretty much instant turn-offs.

Capricorn isn't afraid of commitment. But they're also particular about who they let into their lives. They have big goals for themselves and take great pride in their careers, which can take a lot of their time and energy, so they need a partner who not only understands and supports them but that adds to their lives. As such, they carefully vet anyone they date to see if they're the right fit. Once someone clears that hurdle, though, they're in for a truly special partnership. They'll get someone who encourages them to pursue their passions and who they can count on to be there through thick and thin. So, if you have a first date with a Capricorn coming up on our calendar, make sure to avoid saying any of the following things.

“Good luck with that.”

Kosamtu/E+/Getty Images

Capricorn has big dreams and a plan to achieve them. Plus, they have the work ethic and drive to follow through. So, if Capricorn says they're going to do something, you should believe them. However, if you want to turn them off immediately, dismiss their ambitions because, above all else, Capricorn expects any potential partner to believe in them and support their endeavors. Maybe their plan would normally sound like a pipe dream, but if anyone can make it happen, it's Capricorn.

“I don’t have any goals at the moment.”

In the same way that Capricorn's turned off by people who don’t believe in their ambition, they're not attracted to people who don't have goals of their own. They see that as being intellectually lazy, which is very unattractive to Capricorn. It's OK not to know exactly what you want to do right now, but if you’re not even seeking to find your passion then Capricorn's going to feel like you’ll never truly understand them.

“I don’t know if you know this, but I’m kind of a big deal.”

As much pride as Capricorn takes in their successes, they still strive to remain humble because they see arrogance as a major character flaw. Capricorn's down to earth, so they see people who brag, put on airs, or have huge egos as being very distasteful. Capricorn's all about being about it, not talking about it. It just comes off as inauthentic to Cap. In other words, if you spend the night trying to impress them by telling them all the ways you're amazing, don't be surprised when you don't get a second date.

“I want to speak to the manager!”

mihailomilovanovic/E+/Getty Images

Capricorn respects hard work, so when they see someone being rude to waitstaff or employees, it's a total deal-breaker. Not only is it rude, but it also speaks to an arrogance that Capricorn doesn't find attractive. Politeness and manners are very important to Capricorn. They want a partner who's classy and respectful of others, so treating service professionals with disdain is a no-go for Capricorn.

“Just put it on the credit card and worry about it later.”

Wastefulness and financial irresponsibility are total red flags to Capricorn. When they see someone who throws money around or isn't careful with their finances — or, worse yet, just wastes their money — all Capricorn can see are the problems that will create for them down the line. It's not that they don't occasionally splurge or are cheap, it's just that they know the value of a dollar and want a partner who does as well.

When in doubt, just always keep it classy on a date with Capricorn. Don't be rude, be present, and be a good listener. Honestly, that's just good advice for dating any sign, but Capricorn in particular is sure to appreciate it.