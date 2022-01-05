I’m sure there’s at least one zodiac sign that you simply can’t get along with, no matter how hard you try. You might even be guilty of believing the stereotypes about that sign too, swearing to your friends that you’d never date a Scorpio (or another specific sign) again. While there are definitely signs you’ll always click with — and signs you won’t — did you know that all 12 zodiac signs are present in your birth chart, even the ones that may annoy you? Everyone’s birth chart is complete with every sign, element, and modality in existence, which means you possess their qualities in some area of your life.

A birth chart is made up of 12 astrological houses, and while there’s an array of systems that divide the houses up in different ways, your birth chart is never without any of the signs, just like it’s never without any of the houses. Though it may come as an unpleasant surprise, this means you have at least one sign you always tend to butt heads with in your astrological makeup. Understanding how this sign works alongside your Big Three (sun, moon and rising) can help you to make more sense of your chart as a whole.

Victor Dyomin/Moment/Getty Images

Here’s How Every Zodiac Sign Plays A Role In Your Chart

Contrary to popular belief, not having a planet in a zodiac sign doesn’t exactly mean that you should ignore that sign entirely, it simply means that the house containing that zodiac sign in your birth chart is empty — which happens often. With 10 planets and 12 houses, it’s impossible to have a planet in each house, especially considering that Mercury and Venus can never be more than two signs away from your sun sign, resulting in them being in the same sign and house as your sun more often than not. While you’re likely to embody the signs that you do have much more, the empty houses in your birth chart are still there, waiting to be activated by new moons, full moons, and planetary transits.

The best way to get to know how each sign in your birth chart plays out in your life is to pay close attention to their season when it comes along.

For example:

If you’re a Gemini rising and you don’t have any planets in Virgo, pay close attention to your fourth house when Virgo season comes along, because that’s where the planets will be traveling through. The planets will temporarily activate your fourth house while they’re there, adding emphasis to that Virgo part of your chart and revealing those qualities within you. Virgo season could prompt you to get organized when it comes to home and family matters by igniting some mutable earth sign qualities within you.

Using this general rule of thumb for each season can help you understand where this energy show up in your life, and how to work with it. Pay special attention to the new and full moons that take place in these signs too, because they tend to pack a pretty noticeable punch.