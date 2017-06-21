Astrology is infinite. Each of the 12 zodiac archetypes pop up in different areas of your life, which is where the astrological houses come to play… but what do houses mean in astrology, anyway? If you've ever seen your horoscope make obscure statements about "the houses," then you've probably skimmed over it feeling fairly confused.

The astrological houses define the exact areas of your life your horoscope is referring to. For instance, each house represents something completely unique; they determine the different types of people, places, and life circumstances you encounter in this lifetime.

There are 12 signs in the zodiac, and there are 12 houses. Starting with Aries and ending with Pisces, each astrological house features a celestial ambience, according to the order of the zodiac wheel. Want to interpret your own chart alongside this guide? All you need is an accurate time, date and location of birth: Pull up your birth chart here.

First House: Your Personal Brand

The first house is the house that governs your physical appearance, the image you portray, and the first impression you make on others. Here, the energy of the zodiac archetype also describes the way you start something new.

This is equivalent to your defense mechanisms and relationship with new environments, given that it is a mechanism of the ego and your surface self. Think about it: What’s the first sign of the zodiac? Aries' key phrase is "I am," which is precisely what the first house represents.

Second House: Your Values

This is the house of money and material possessions. This includes your finances, personal belongings, and your relationship to the gifts you possess, both physically and spiritually.

What are your spending habits like? This area of the chart belongs to Venus-ruled Taurus, and its key phrase is “I have.” Your self-worth and self-esteem also come alive in this area of the chart.

Third House: Your Communication Style

The third house governs your thinking process, style of communicating, and cognitive functioning. It also determines the energy of your general exchanges, along with your immediate environment. This includes your siblings, cousins, neighbors, and early education.

Ruled by Mercury-ruled Gemini, the third house also influences your voice via writing, speaking, media, or communication arts. Gemini’s key phrase is “I think.”

Fourth House: Your Inner Foundation

The fourth house rules the home within you and the one you grew up in. Governed by Mother Moon, this area of the chart can determine your roots, sense of security, and emotional foundation. This house also revolves around your connection to the past along with your ancestry line.

This lunarly influence belongs to none other than sensitive Cancer; its key phrase is “I feel.”

Fifth House: Your Inner Child

The fifth house is the house of playfulness, joy, creativity, pleasure, and romance. This refers to your creative and spontaneous self-expression in all forms of play. What were you like as a child? What brings you joy?

Ruled by the ever-glowing sun, Leo is the ruler of the fifth house, and its key phrase is “I will.”

Sixth House: Health And Routine

Governed by resourceful Virgo, the sixth house rules your day-to-day life. It also determines your level of mindfulness and problem-solving skills. This includes your daily responsibilities, health habits, and due diligence.

The sixth house also governs your domestic pets and your attitude toward routines, scheduling, and organization. After all, Virgo’s key phrase is “I analyze.”

Seventh House: Partnerships

The seventh house revolves around partnership: marriage, business partnerships, domestic partnerships, soulmates, and your attitude towards these unions. It also governs your open enemies. Compromises, contracts, and mediators like lawyers also fall under this house.

Venus-ruled Libra owns this area of your chart, and its key phrase is “I balance.”

Eighth House: Transformation

The eighth house is commonly referred to as the house of death, in both the literal and figurative sense. For instance, an orgasm is a kind of miniature death; this house governs sexuality. It also revolves around rebirth, crisis and change, addiction, transformation, regeneration, and your attitudes toward these things.

It also rules over your relationship to other people's money — the money you may be granted after someone dies, your partner's money, and the money you owe to others (i.e. your debts and your taxes).

This area of the chart belongs to Pluto-ruled Scorpio, and its key phrase is “I desire.”

Ninth House: Higher Learning

The ninth house is the house that rules your higher learning, including your spiritual understanding, expansion of your belief systems and personal philosophies. Governed by Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius, it also revolves around long-distance travel, foreign languages, cultures, publishing, and commerce.

Adventurous with a sparkling optimistic personality, Sagittarius’ key phrase is “I see.” Anything’s possible in this area of your chart, which is so typical of Sagittarius.

10th House: Legacy And Reputation

The 10th house governs your career, your achievements in society, the areas of life where you carve out a name for yourself and make something of your life. It covers fame, material success, and your desire for achievement in general.

Also known as the house of "fame and honors," this house rules your relationship to authority (including your father figures and your government) and your relationship to success and achievement.

Governed by Saturn-ruled Capricorn, the key phrase for this house is “I use.”

11th House: Networks And Visions

The 11th house governs your personal goals and the areas of your life that fall under the umbrella of your wishes, your hopes, your true inner purpose, and your sense of community.

Governed by Uranus-ruled Aquarius, the 11th house also revolves around your teams, tribes, friendship groups and extended network. Aquarius’ key phrase is “I know.”

12th House: Spirituality And Self-Undoing

The 12th house is the house that rules your secrets, the parts of you that are hidden — your subconscious, your actual dreams, and nightmares. It governs your karma, your self-undoing, and the soul growth that results from our undoing.

Governed by Neptune-ruled Pisces, this area of the chart can also determine hidden strengths and weaknesses. Pisces’ key phrase is “I believe.”