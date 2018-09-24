Our ascendant, aka rising sign, determines the energetic theme of our entire birth chart, which also happens to be an exact screenshot of the cosmos the exact moment we were born. This is why I'm going to reveal what exactly is your chart ruler, according to your ascendant sign. Now, I'm sure this isn't the first time you hear the term ascendant or rising sign, especially if you're a fellow stargazer like myself. However, let's talk a little bit about this astrological term and it's overall meaning. Trust me, your birth chart is nothing without your ascendant, and chart ruler.

Just a reminder, we are so much more than just our sun sign. Granted, the sun is sort of like the heart of our birth chart, as it represents our ego and soul purpose. The ascendant, on the other hand, is our cosmic window and first impression, considering it is located in our first house of self, and personality. For instance, no one ever acts completely like themselves the first time they meet someone, right? Well, this is exactly where you'll notice the effects of your ascendant sign. Although, it's important to take note of your ascendant ruler in the process.

The Significance Of Your Chart Ruler

Every sign in the zodiac has a planetary ruler. For example, the sun rules Leo and the moon rules Cancer. So, if any of these planets happen to fall in their sign of rulership, the planetary energy is immediately emphasized. The same thing goes for the houses, so if you're rising sign is Aries, aka the first house, and the sign on the eastern hemisphere of your birth chart, then each of the houses coincide with their sign of rulership, as Aries is also the first sign of the zodiac. This is because every house plays a specific role in our life. Now, if you know the order of the 12 astrological signs, then it isn't hard to know the theme of each astrological house, as it goes in the exact same order. In the meantime, here's a quick overview of each:

First House: Mars, Aries, "I am"

Now that you've got the gist of each astrological house and its planetary ruler, we can discuss the chart ruler and its overall significance in your birth chart. For starters, our chart ruler determines the central theme of our cosmic footprint, as it is completely unique to everyone. Now, once we know our rising sign and its ruling planet, we need to look to the house in which that planet lives, and the sign it occupies. For example, if your rising sign is Sagittarius, look and see which house and sign Jupiter, aka Sagittarius' ruling planet, is located.

That is YOUR chart ruler.

So, if you're indeed a rising Sagittarius, and let's say your Jupiter is in Gemini, in your seventh house, aka the house of partnerships, then you naturally attract mentally stimulating partners, and probably tend to get bored of them quickly, too. Now, this is a silly example, but it's important to look closely at each part we're dissecting. Jupiter is luck and abundance, and Gemini is curious and chatty. So, what happens when we combine the two, and include the seventh house of relationships? Make sense?

