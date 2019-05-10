Astrology is such an infinite source of knowledge and self-discovery that you could study it for an entire lifetime and still feel like there's so much more you should know. However, there's no better jumping off point than to calculate your birth chart. Sure, you probably already knew about your sun sign, but that barely even scrapes the surface of all that you are. Once you know how to find the planet that rules your birth chart, everything else will start to make so much more sense.

If you're an astrology enthusiast, you've probably already heard people talk about their "ruling planet" before, right? That's because each zodiac sign has a planet that influences them the most. This planet can even be thought of as the source of their power and each zodiac sign exhibits qualities that resemble that of their ruling planet. Now, most people think their ruling planet rules over their sun sign, but this is a common misconception. I'm technically a Gemini, and Gemini is ruled by Mercury, but that does not make Mercury my ruling planet. Your ruling planet truly has nothing to do with your sun sign. Instead, your ruling planet rules over the zodiac sign that your ascendant falls under. I was born with a Cancer ascendant, and since the moon rules over Cancer, the moon is my ruling planet. However, that's just the beginning of all that your ruling planet indicates.

Feeling confused? Not to worry. Before you can figure out what your ruling planet is, you need to input your date, time, and location of birth into a natal chart calculator, which will tell you what your ascendant is. Now, let's talk about ruling planets.

The Planet That Rules Over Your Birth Chart

First of all, what is the ascendant? Well, this zodiac sign describes the energy you radiate on the surface. It's the way you act and feel around new people and it's what their first impression of you may be. Your ascendant gives structure to your entire birth chart. It would all look completely different if it was in any other sign. Once you figure out what your ascendant zodiac sign is, find the corresponding planet below. That, my friend, is your ruling planet:

Aries : Mars

: Mars Taurus : Venus

: Venus Gemini : Mercury

: Mercury Cancer: Moon

Moon Leo : Sun

: Sun Virgo : Mercury

: Mercury Libra : Venus

: Venus Scorpio : Pluto

: Pluto Sagittarius : Jupiter

: Jupiter Capricorn : Saturn

: Saturn Aquarius : Uranus

: Uranus Pisces: Neptune

Now that you know what your ruling planet is, you should find this planet in your birth chart to give you a clearer idea of the energy your chart ruler contains. For example, since I was born with a Cancer ascendant, my chart ruler is the moon. In my birth chart, I have a Pisces moon in the 10th house of career and social status. This is a more complete picture of my chart ruler. If you were born with an Aries ascendant, your chart ruler would be Mars, and perhaps your chart ruler would then be Mars in Scorpio in the fifth house of fun and creativity (or whichever Mars placement you have).

Remember that the zodiac sign and astrological house that accompanies your ruling planet describes the nature of its affect on our life.

The Overall Importance Of Your Chart Ruler

So, how does your chart ruler affect your life? In essence, it describes the core of who you are. It reveals the heart of what matters to you most. It's the energy that embodies your life as a whole. To understand what your chart ruler needs is to understand what you need in order feel fulfilled and understood.

My chart ruler is my Pisces moon in the 10th house of career and social status and it says so much about the main theme of my life. The moon is all about your inner world and Pisces is a deeply sensitive, compassionate, and imaginative water sign, which means I require a richly spiritual life full of empathy and creative exploration. However, because my chart ruler is in the 10th house, I want to bring this energy into my public life and be seen.

Get to know your chart ruler. Continue to interpret it, learn about it, and watch how it unfolds throughout your life. It will teach you so much about who you are.