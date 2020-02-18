The sun enters dreamy, artistic, and spiritual Pisces on Feb. 18, taking you through a season of emotional release and creative contemplation. As the sun passes through each zodiac sign, it tends to flush the universe with its energy, inducing everyone to experience things as that zodiac sign experiences it. However, if you really want to understand how a zodiac sign works, you should get to know its ruling planet. Since Pisces season has begun, let's talk about what Pisces' ruling planet means, because it says so much about the 12th sign in the zodiac wheel.

If you're just familiar with the sun sign, you're probably scratching your head at the moment. Ruling planets? Don't worry, it's a lot less complicated than it sounds. To put it simply, every sign in the zodiac is ruled by a planet in the solar system. The symbolism behind that planet reflects the qualities of their respective zodiac sign (or signs). Whatever that planet is currently going through will also have a stronger effect on that zodiac sign. For example: Since Mercury is Gemini's ruling planet, Mercury retrograde will have a stronger effect on someone with their rising sign in Gemini.

This brings me to my next point: Your ruling planet is the planet that rules over your rising sign, not your sun sign, which is a common misconception. This is what is also known as the "chart ruler" and it describes your entire essence. If you were wondering what's the most important thing to study in your birth chart, it would definitely have to be your chart ruler. For example: Since I am a Cancer rising, my chart ruler would be my moon in Pisces in the 10th house of career. If you are a Sagittarius rising, your chart ruler would be whatever your Jupiter sign and house would be.

However, if you were born with your rising sign in Pisces, here's everything you need to know about your ruling planet (or planets):

Is It Jupiter Or Is It Neptune? Why Pisces Has Two Ruling Planets

Shutterstock

Just when you thought it couldn't get more confusing, Pisces had to go and get itself two ruling planets instead of one. Well, there's a reasonable explanation for this. Basically, there are two different schools of thought in Western astrology: traditional astrology and modern astrology. There are several differences between these schools of thought and Pisces' ruling planet just happens to be a major one. Traditional astrologers tend to view Jupiter as Pisces' ruling planet, while modern astrologers often believe it is Neptune. Many astrologers disagree on this, so you are more than free to make up your own mind.

Jupiter is the planet of expansion, adventure, growth, and philosophy. Pisces is a free-flowing, open-minded, and spiritual zodiac sign and Jupiter captures the part of Pisces that is connected to faith. Jupiter is concerned with what you believe in and the way those beliefs shape your life. It describes the way Pisces can set aside their need for proof and believe in something to the point that it becomes real. The connection between Jupiter and Pisces is the connection between the way your thoughts and actions create your reality.

On the other hand, there's Neptune; this is the planet of dreams, the subconscious, empathy, and fantasy. If you were wondering why Pisces is known for being such an emotional zodiac sign, consider its connection to Neptune, which is the most sensitive planet of all. Neptune captures the side of Pisces that can is connected to outer realms where things can't always be explained. There's a touch of mysticism to Pisces and Neptune explains it. It also describes the creativity of Pisces, since Neptune is all about transcending reality through art and illusion.

If you think about it, Jupiter and Neptune are just two sides of the same Pisces coin. But if you'd rather pick a side, you can decide which ruling planet makes more sense to you.