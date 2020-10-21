If you're a Scorpio, chances are you've encountered at least one person in your life who's cringed, gasped, or squirmed just seconds after learning your zodiac sign. Sounds harsh, but when you take a closer look at what Scorpio's planetary ruler means and how it affects the sign's energy, you'll finally understand why everything about this fixed water sign is utterly polarizing.

Despite this zodiac sign's notorious reputation for being possessive, oversexed, shady, and vengeful, there's no escaping its energy. Everyone has a little bit of each zodiac sign in their birth chart, which means you don't need to have personal planets in Scorpio to experience this energy somewhere in your life. For instance, check which of the 12 astrological houses belongs to Scorpio in your birth chart. Let's say your second house is governed by this fixed sign. This probably means you're a Libra rising, but more importantly, it means you're a Scorpio with your finances, luxuries, and possessions.

It doesn't matter how you look at it; you can run, but you can't hide. This may sound like a horror movie — which fits perfectly with the Scorpio vibes — but the sun travels through this zodiac sign once every year, so you might as well start getting used to it. Astrology is connected to the sacred rhythms of the earth, and every astrological season spiritually intertwines with the human experience.

Scorpio Has More Than One Planetary Ruler

As if it were possible for this fixed water sign to be more unique than it already is, it also happens to have not one, but two ruling planets. While Scorpio isn't the only zodiac sign with this privilege — Taurus, Aquarius, and Pisces have more than one planetary ruler — it's important to acknowledge the undeniable force of Mars and Pluto.

Mars is Scorpio's ancient ruler; it is the planet of action, aggression, combat, energy, passion, sex, and war. Greek mythology refers to Pluto as the Lord of the Underworld, but in astrology, it's the planet of death, regeneration, transformation, and everything that's hidden beneath the surface. Mars took the role of Scorpio's planetary ruler before shadowy Pluto was discovered.

Despite their innate differences, Scorpio's mystifying yet intoxicatingly passionate celestial persona is a perfect hybrid of overzealous Mars and hypnotic Pluto. Given their unique planetary expressions, Mars governs Scorpio's relentlessly driven spirit and carnal desires, whereas Pluto takes responsibility for its deeply hidden nature, psychic abilities, and obsessive personality.

Scorpio's X-Ray Vision And Sultry Charisma Makes Waves

Whether it be the way they make you feel when you lock eyes with their smoldering gaze, or how they slither through your mind while reading your thoughts, the likelihood of you forgetting an encounter with those born under the sign of Scorpio, is slim to none.

Aside from being an elusive water sign — naturally enigmatic and highly intuitive — Scorpio's modality is fixed, which means it's unadaptable and unmoving. This modality has the power to sustain, secure, and stabilize, and water is symbolic of emotion, intuition, and the unconscious. As a fixed water sign, Scorpio automatically strengthens and magnifies the mysterious essence of the element water. Everything from its psychic connection to the other side to its numinous fluidity is so present that it's almost tangible.

Given that Scorpio is also governed by the Lord of the Underworld himself, their ability to transmute darkness is probably what makes their aura the perfect combination of alluring, and terrifying. It's similar to a vampire glamouring one of their victims, and manipulating them to do as they say.

Pluto is the planet of death and the shadowy unconscious, which is precisely what makes Scorpio's so complex. This fixed water sign walks with death and transmutes it, and people can't seem to get enough of it.