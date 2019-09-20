14 Tweets About Dating A Pisces That Capture This Sign's Genius
If there is one zodiac sign that is truly too pure for this world, it's Pisces. This water sign may belong to the same element of the zodiac as two of the most, um... challenging signs — Hi, Cancer! Hey, Scorpio! — but Pisces is totally different from its fellow water signs. You know the crying girl from Mean Girls who just wanted to bake a cake made out of rainbows and smiles and eat it and be happy? Now that's some big Pisces energy. Pisceans are sweet as can be, and these tweets about dating a Pisces are so accurate you might cry.
Those born between Feb. 19 and March 20 may have a lot of feelings, but they're much chiller than Cancers and Scorpios. These romantics tend to inhabit a dream land much of the time, which makes them a bit detached from reality, but very unlikely to instigate major drama. Pisceans believe that everyone is deserving of love, and they love showering that affection on those they date — as well as pretty much anyone they encounter. It's difficult not to love a Pisces, and any Pisces lover is sure to love these sweet tweets about the mushiest sign of the zodiac.
They Have A Lot Of Feelings
They Get Caught Up In Their Thoughts
They Sometimes Check Out From Reality
They See The Best In Everyone
Their Love Knows No Bounds
They Love Good Vibes
They're Incredibly Empathetic
They're Total Mushes
They Always Take Other People's Feelings Into Account
They're Full Of Understanding
They Will Make You Feel More Loved Than Anyone
If you want a partner who's going to love you unconditionally — or if you're just having a bad day and need a pick-me-up — go get yourself a Pisces. They know how to turn on the waterworks, but they also know how to love without judgment or reservation.