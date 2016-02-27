5 Things A Pisces Needs From A Relationship To Take It Seriously

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac, and it can sometimes be hard to understand. As water signs, Pisces are prone to traveling and going with the flow, just as water would do in a river. Made up of two fish, the sign represents a deep connection to the spiritual world. One fish looks to the heavens, while the other is earthbound. People born between Feb. 19 and March 20 tend to be creative, compassionate, generous, friendly, and in touch with their emotions. As you might guess, a relationship with Pisces is an incredible treat.

Out of all the signs in the zodiac, Pisces folks crave love, romance, and deep connection more than just about anyone. They care deeply about finding their soulmate, and so they're less likely to date casually or hook up just for fun. For a Pisces, dating can go from zero to 60 pretty quickly: they won't make much of an effort with dating unless they see that a genuine relationship full of passion and intimacy is on the line. Here are five elements that a Pisces needs to see in a partnership before they take it seriously. Once you know what this tender-hearted sign needs, it's easier to keep them happy.

1. They need the freedom to be themselves.

People born under this sign are highly creative, and they want to follow their desires almost instinctively. Although they aim to please their partners, their passions sometimes take precedence above all else.

Trying to control a Pisces into doing something other than what they believe is their innate talent or inherent nature will not work. It will only cause a wedge in the relationship, and a Pisces may ultimately leave in search of someone they believe to be more compatible.

2. They need to protect their hearts and dream big.

If you're dating a Pisces, you know this one already: They're often quiet, and they're not quick to let other people into their hearts. But that doesn't mean they don't care about their loved ones, or that they aren't opinionated. It's actually the opposite. Pisces are extremely loyal, and they'll do anything it takes to achieve the life they dream about — and yes, for the record, that includes their love life, too.

This sign often has its head in the clouds. They love to create and often work in the arts, including the fields of writing, painting, photography, dance, or theater. Let your Pisces keep dreaming up something beautiful.

3. They need a partner who can understand their emotions.

Pisces can be hard to understand sometimes because, although they are very emotional, they don't always let that show. They're introspective, but don't always want to wear their heart on their sleeve unless they're around people they trust deeply.

This means that if you're dating a Pisces, you should pay attention to the subtle clues that hint at how they're really feeling. Do they clam up when they're sad? Do they insist on being alone when they're upset? Pay attention to their quirks.

If you're willing to spend a little time asking your Pisces partner what they're really feeling, it will pay off. Once they feel seen and heard, Pisces can make extremely loyal lovers.

4. They need sex to feel meaningful.

Pisces look for people who are attracted not only to their bodies, but also to their minds and spirits. Pisces pride themselves on being intelligent and connected to more than just the physical world. They want partners who share that curiosity.

That means that sex isn't just physical — ideally, they'd like a mind-body experience that surprises, delights, indulges and them. From dirty talk to cuddling, these Pisces want it all.

5. They need to be in touch with their intuition.

Pisces trust what they feel, and they often don't budge. You can't convince a Pisces to stop feeling the way they're feeling, since this is what guides their decisions. They find deeper meaning in self-reflection.

Although you might think your Pisces partner is mysterious, know that they are sensitive, loving, curious and gentle. Pisces always understand the struggle of others, and they are very caring and giving.

