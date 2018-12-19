When I was a kid, I thought the dreamiest animated Disney character was, by far, that foxy AF Robin Hood. He was just so flirty, cocky, and secretly noble. And man, could that fox fill out a doublet. Just sayin'. As I grew up, my tastes thankfully veered away from animated characters to live action ones, but I will always have a place in my heart for Robin. So, in the spirit of those childhood — and disturbingly formative — experiences, let's have some fun and figure out which Disney prince is your soulmate based on your zodiac sign.

I know what you're thinking right now and, no, we can't all just have Prince Eric. Oh, who am I kidding, of course we can! And don't worry, no one is going to get stuck with Prince Florian, either. Now obviously, this is just for fun and no one should start hanging out at Disneyland and harassing the Disney Cast Members that correspond to your soulmate. Think of this more like what would happen if, somehow, we ended up in some Space Jam-style alternate universe where dating an animated royal hunk was an actual option. If that were suddenly the case, here is the Disney Prince you’d be most compatible with, based on your astrological sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): Aladdin from ‘Aladdin’ Giphy For Aries, a sense of adventure and fearlessness is a huge turn-on. Someone who wants to go out and experience all that life has to offer is a must. So, a hot dude with a magic carpet that can take you to Paris and Egypt in the same night is a dream come true. Which means Aladdin is your animated man.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): Prince Charming from ‘Cinderella’ Giphy Taurus wants a loving and solid partnership and luxurious lifestyle, both of which Prince Charming can provide. This is a Prince who is both a true romantic that wants to fall in love, so long as they find a partner who is the perfect fit. Taurus, he’s talking about you.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): Hercules from ‘Hercules’ Giphy Gemini is highly compatible with Leo and it doesn’t get much more Leo than the demigod Hercules. For Gemini, attraction is a combination of wit and physical beauty and, when they find a partner that encompasses that, they are ready to worship them.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): Prince Eric from ‘The Little Mermaid’ Giphy Cancer is all heart once you get past that hard outer shell, so this sign needs a Disney prince that is willing to put in the work to really get to know their partner, and who is ready to lavish love and security on them when those walls come down. So, if you’re a cancer, then Eric is going to go on and kiss ya.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): Prince Edward from ‘Enchanted’ Giphy Leo wants to be pursued and adored, but also they want the safety and security of a loyal partner. And sure, Prince Edward can sometimes be a lot (of stereotypes), but this is a prince that knows how to go after what he wants and knows all the romantic and flattering things to say. This is why Leo and Prince Edward make quite the “enchanting” pair.

Virgo (Aug 23 To Sept. 22): Flynn Rider aka Eugene from ‘Tangled’ Giphy Virgo needs a partner that can make them laugh, but also make them feel loved. They want a friend and a life partner who can help them get out of their own head, and also recognize and appreciate their strengths. Flynn Rider, aka Eugene, may not at first seem like the obvious choice, but there are hidden depths to this Prince that show he has the soft heart and the quick wit that a Virgo is drawn to. Get it? Because he’s animated. OK, moving on…

Libra (Sept. 23 To Oct. 22): Star-Lord aka Peter Quill from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Giphy Betcha didn’t know that Star-Lord aka Peter Quill was an official Disney Prince, but yep, he sure is, and he is the perfect guardian for Libra’s heart. Libra needs a partner who shares their sense of humor and shares their zest for life and being social. Together they can take on the galaxy!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): Beast aka Prince Adam from ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Giphy Scorpio is a passionate sign that needs a partner who knows how to keep their fire lit, but they are also a deeply emotional sign so it’s just as essential that they have a partner who is loyal and kind. In other words, they are looking for a Prince Adam in the streets and a Beast in the sheets.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): Kristoff from ‘Frozen’ Giphy Any soulmate for a Sagittarius is going to have to love the outdoors and adventure. They are also going to need to be able to balance them out by being responsible and having a high tolerance for Sag’s unique free spirit. Hey, if your best friend is a talking snowman, then you’re basically a perfect partner for a Sag.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19): Li Shang from ‘Mulan’ Giphy Capricorn is a no-nonsense sign. They have goals and they intend to achieve them and so they are turned on by ambition in others — so long as their partner’s ambition doesn’t get in the way of their own success. So, they can appreciate Li Shang both for his honor and perseverance — and for that sweet, sweet bod. Just don’t ever call him hon. Get it? Hon sounds like Hun….. OK, moving on again…

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): Prince Naveen from ‘The Princess and the Frog’ Giphy For Aquarius, one of the hottest things a person can be is a humanitarian because, for all their uniqueness and independence, this is a sign who has a deep level of empathy for all mankind. Now, pre-frog Prince Naveen would be an absolute no-go, but after that humbling amphibian experience, when he starts giving back to the community, then Aquarius is going to be be all about him.