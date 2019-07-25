Sometimes it seems like all I do is talk about my feelings with my partner. It makes me feel good when you say this or do that. That hurts my feelings when you talk to me this way or forget to do that. Our feelings are ever-present in the relationship because it's how we connect and how we express ourselves when our boundaries have been crossed, without going down some accusatory and defensive rabbit hole. But we weren't always good about expressing our feelings or understanding why talking about your feelings in relationships is important in the first place. It took a lot of trial and error and plenty of arguments to figure it out.

Why is that? Why is it so important to talk openly about your feelings with your partner? According to Connell Barrett, Dating Transformation founder and executive dating coach, speaking honestly about your emotions is a crucial part of forging a healthy, long lasting bond with your partner. "Open, honest expression of your feelings is a bedrock of a strong romantic relationship," he tells Elite Daily. But what if you are worried that, by opening up, you'll make yourself vulnerable or place demands on your partner? Barrett, explains that's actually the point. Here's why he says it's time to start talking about your feelings with your SO.

Emotional honesty creates a strong bond between you and your partner. Alexey Kuzma/Stocksy Would it surprise you to learn that being emotionally honest not only helps you to feel more secure in the relationship, but does this for your partner as well? According to Barrett, talking about your feelings actually helps your SO feel safer in the relationship, too, because it gives them more certainty in your commitment. “We all need to be reminded that we’re enough, that we’re special, that we’re loved. So, when a couple is what I call ‘emotionally naked,’ they give each other the gift of certainty that they’ll be safe and loved. And that leads to a stronger connection,” he explains.

It helps you to resolve issues in the relationship and get what you need from it. Talking about your feelings and making it safe for your partner to do the same actually helps you both grow together and individually, says Barrett. "Talking about your feelings makes you more self-aware about who you are and what makes you tick, helping you evolve into a better partner and person,” he explains. That kind of honesty also goes a long way toward helping you be able to work through problems as they arise in the relationship, he adds. “If you bury your feelings 10 feet underground, you make it hard for your partner to relate to you, and you make it almost impossible to solve problems. Not talking about feelings can lead to stress, lost love, and break-ups,” Barrett says. After all, you can't give each other what you need if you aren't open about what that actually is, right?