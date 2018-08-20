So, now that you have a better idea of why communication really does matter, what do you do if the communication between you and your partner is, shall we say, a little iffy? Well, Martinez offers some great, practical advice.

“I suggest spending some time together in a neutral space without distractions," she says. "Having these conversations at home opens you up to distractions, or ways to avoid them.” The hard part comes after you've found neutral ground. Martinez suggests you and your partner “agree to be open, honest, and to not defend yourself. If someone feels there will be consequences for what they say, they will not be honest with you or will know not to be honest the next time.” I know, easier said than done, but Martinez explains that while you may hear things you don't want to hear, or that really hurt, ultimately “knowing the truth will help you decide if you want to move forward with your partner. If you do want to move forward, then you will have a real place to start from and an actual issue to work with. Anything less than the truth will deviate from what is necessary to repair the relationship.”

Hey, this is why another very common cliché about relationships is that they're "hard work." People say it because it's true. But when it comes to having good, healthy communication, it's easier if you start your relationship with it from the get-go. Be fearless, open, and honest, and expect the same in return.

However, if you're already in a relationship and need to step up your communication game, well, it may feel scary and hard at first. But like anything else, the more you do it, the more natural and easy it will become. And when you have that kind of radically honest dialogue with someone you love, the pay off of connection and intimacy it creates is worth every awkward moment it took to get there. You got this.

