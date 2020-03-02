As the last sign of the zodiac, Pisces are some of the most mysterious and electrifying people to be in relationships with. From their perspective, romance and emotional depth are two of the most important aspects of a solid partnership. That's why it's so important to make your ocean bae feel loved and understood during Pisces season, as they take birthdays and other "special days" very seriously. If you need some inspo, here are 15 birthday texts to send your Pisces partner that will make them see hearts on their birthday day.

1. Happy birthday to the most beautiful fish in the sea 🐠💕.

2. I feel so lucky to call you mine! Happy Birthday to my ocean bae.

3. Happy birthday my love! I couldn't be more grateful that you swam your way into my heart.

4. Happy birthday, babe! Your creative and loving spirit are just a couple of things I love about you. I'm so glad we found each other.

5. Happy birthday, love. I can't wait to explore the whole wide world with you.

6. I can't wait to give you the biggest birthday kiss ever! Happy birthday to the most beautiful person in the world (that's you 😉) ♥️.

7. Happy birthday, baby! Our love has changed my life in so many ways and I'm so excited to see what your next year of life has in store.

8. On this special day, I hope you know what an amazing person you are and how much you mean to me. Happy birthday 🥳!

9. Hey cutie! I just wanted to tell you how glad I am that you were born. Your passion and creativity inspire me every day. Thank you for being you!

10. In case you forgot, it's the best day of the year! Happy birthday, babe.

Shutterstock

11. Happy birthday to my Pisces babe! In addition to being a beautiful fish, you are also the GOAT. 🐟 + 🐐 = Perfection.

12. Another year older and another year wiser! Happy birthday my love.

13. Here's to another year of living life to the fullest! Happy birthday.

14. I have no idea what I've done to deserve someone like you. Happy birthday!

15. Today is your day! This year has been filled with so many wonderful moments, and I have a feeling there will be so many more to come. Happy birthday!

Pisces are known for being an extremely loving sign, and they expect the same (if not more) from their partner. So, don't forget to send a heartfelt birthday text to that special Pisces in your life.