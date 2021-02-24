Artistic, romantic, and intuitive, Pisces is hard to resist. They're quietly seductive, drawing you in with their soulful gaze. They also have an unmatched romantic streak and aren't afraid to express their feelings. On top of this, Pisces is a great listener, whose gift of intuition means they can truly understand you at your core. In other words, if you have a Pisces lover in your life, well, lucky you. If you're looking for scents that turn on a Pisces, then you'll want to focus on fragrances that tap into their spiritual side.

Pisces is ruled by Neptune, the planet associated with imagination, dreams, and spirituality, so they are drawn to fragrances that enhance those characteristics. "Pisces is a magical sign, which makes them like flowers with spice," astrologer Lynne Palmer told Refinery29. "Ylang-ylang, cassis, jasmine, and gardenia are all notes for Pisces, plus sultry herbs and scents. Pisces are one of the most romantic signs of the zodiac, and when they wear these intoxicating fragrances they evoke images that may satisfy their desire to be mysterious, alluring, and playfully provocative. These scents bring out the soul of a poet, and make them feel heavenly and seductive." With this in mind, here are the candles, perfumes, and skin care products that will bring out Pisces' most sensual side.

1. KKW Diamond Kim Fragrance KKW Diamond Kim Fragrance $40 | KKW Fragrance See on KKW Fragrance With notes of ylang ylang, orange flower, and sampaguita blossom, this tropical and floral scent conjures images of faraway exotic locales, and is sure to capture the imagination (and attention) of dreamy Pisces.

2. Ylang Ylang Spa Wash Ylang Ylang Spa Wash $18 | Juice Beauty See on Juice Beauty Not only will this organic body wash — scented with ylang ylang and primrose — appeal to their sense of smell, but hydrating organic aloe, coconut, jojoba, and linseed will leave their skin hydrated, smooth, and alluring to the touch.

3. Rainforest Gardenia Candle Rainforest Gardenia Candle $24.50 | Bath & Body Works See on Bath & Body Works To create the ambiance and set the mood for romance with a Pisces, light a gardenia-scented candle like this three-wick one from Bath & Body Works. While gardenia leads the notes, it’s followed by sweet apple water, bamboo, and white woods for an all-around fresh and appealing fragrance.

4. Gardenia Body Cream Gardenia Body Cream $34 $27.20 | Carol’s Daughter See on Carol’s Daughter Before a night with Pisces, smooth this light but ultra-hydrating body cream everywhere you want to be touched. Your skin will be left feeling soft, supple, and lightly fragranced with gardenia, neroli, and white musk.

5. Cassis Cuvée Diffuser Cassis Cuvée Diffuser $28 | Antica Farmacista See on Antica Farmacista Seduction is in the air with this gorgeous fragrance diffuser. Cassis may be the star of the show, but this scent also boasts several other notes including fruits like pink grapefruit and raspberry, as well as the additional floral note of violet.

6. Mention Fragrance Mention Fragrance $64 | Nick Ricardo Collection See on Nick Ricardo Collection Sweet and appealing, this fragrance leads with black currant, bergamot, and pineapple and is rounded out with more earthy scents like oakmoss, vanilla, and musk. It’s just the kind of scent that will make Pisces want to nuzzle up to your neck.

7. San Diego Candle San Diego Candle $34 | Homesick See on Homesick It's hard not to get swept away to the sunny California coast with this beach-inspired scent. Floral fragrances like lavender, jasmine, and rosemary appeal to Pisces' intuitive side, where the sea air scent speaks to their connection to the water element.

8. Enamor Eau de Parfum Spray Enamor Eau de Parfum Spray $60 | Zavies See on Zavies A little fragrance goes a long way for Pisces, so a dab of this eau de parfum strategically placed on your pulse points will make them want to get a whole lot closer. Top notes include jasmine, rose, and star anise, so it's both sweet and a little spicy.

9. Ylang Ylang and Ginger Massage Oil Ylang Ylang and Ginger Massage Oil $16.95 | New York Biology See on New York Biology Treat your Pisces lover to a sensual massage with the bonus of a fragrance that will put them in the mood for romance.

10. Jasmine Linen Spray Jasmine Linen Spray $21.99 | Scentennials See on Scentennials Make your bed even more enticing for Pisces to hop into by spraying your sheets and pillows with the alluring scent of jasmine.

11. Maison Louis Marie Antidris Cassis Candle Maison Louis Marie Antidris Cassis Candle $34 | Sephora See on Sephora Fruity cassis is tempered by spicy pepper notes that add to the sensuality of this fragrance. Pisces will feel drawn to the sweetness and aroused by the exotic mixture of scents.

12. Jasmine Glowing Hydration Body Oil Jasmine Glowing Hydration Body Oil $44 | Sephora See on Sephora The only thing thirsty when you use this jasmine-scented oil is going to be Pisces — for getting up close and personal with your hydrated and sweet-smelling skin.