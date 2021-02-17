If there is one zodiac sign that is truly too pure for this world, it's Pisces. Those born between Feb. 19 and March 20 are dreamers and schemers who tend to look at the world through rose-colored glasses, but IMO, seeing the good in everyone isn't the worst thing. Gentle, intuitive, and majorly emotional, the fish of the zodiac are always in their feels, and few signs make for better lover. While you can't always rely on Pisces to show up on time, you can trust them to give great relationship advice, and your fave Pisces celebrities' quotes about love are so, so wise.

Pisceans believe all people are deserving of love, and as deeply empathetic individuals, those born under this water sign tend to see the best in everyone. Of course, their overly-trusting nature can lead them to get hurt, but for them, wearing their heart on their sleeve is worth the risk. Dreamy Pisceans seek partners who are attracted to their minds and spirits, so showing a little vulnerability is necessary in order to make a connection. If you're looking to connect with someone on an emotional and intellectual level, then you'll appreciate this valuable love advice from Pisces celebs.

Rihanna Thinks You Find Love By Trusting Your Intuition Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images I always believed that when you follow your heart or your gut, when you really follow the things that feel great to you, you can never lose, because settling is the worst feeling in the world. — Rihanna to Vogue in March 2016

Bad Bunny Says Relationships Require Openness & Honesty Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The most important thing is to always be yourself, be open and honest. Because when you pretend to be someone you're not, the relationship won't work at the end of the day. — Bad Bunny to Entertainment Tonight in March 2020

Olivia Rodrigo Thinks Trust Is Necessary In A Relationship Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I think keeping your circle small is so important, and just talking to people who you really love and trust has so much value ... I've learned a whole lot about fostering deep, trusted relationships over having surface-level friendships, and I think that's so important. — Olivia Rodrigo to Glamour U.K. in May 2020

Emily Blunt Says It's Important To Protect Your Happiness ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images When you're in love, you're so happy that you want to tell people about it. But now I have to censor myself. You need to protect the happiness you have. — Emily Blunt on Harper's Bazaar U.K. in December 2010

Justin Bieber Believes The Best Relationships Offer Stability Stuart Franklin/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Being able to spend my life with someone and know that there's always that person to go back to... it just makes it so much more rewarding. Just the idea of stability is something that I really never had growing up, and it's something that I've always really wanted. — Justin Bieber in his 2020 YouTube documentary, Seasons

Camila Cabello Says The Right Person Allows You To Open Up Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in present moment. — Camila Cabello to Variety in August 2019

Adam Levine Thinks Relationships Require Privacy Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Publicizing a relationship is dicey to me. I don't think any relationship responds well to pressure. We're both under so much pressure to begin with. Why not keep this beautiful island of distraction to ourselves? — Adam Levine to Details in July 2013

Becky G Believes True Love Should Feel Effortless Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage/Getty Images Relationships do take effort... but when you don't even have to think twice, you don't have to doubt your relationship with someone and you can just be who you are and be inspired by that person to be better, that is something really beautiful. — Becky G to Entertainment Tonight in December 2017

Jameela Jamil Thinks True Love Is Worth The Wait Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you want someone, you have to be willing to wait for them, and trust that what you have is real and strong enough for them to wait for you. — Jameela Jamil to Cosmopolitan U.K. in May 2015

Common Believes You Should Love Someone As You Love Yourself Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Love yourself so you can love your partner — I think that's the most important thing. And to add on to that, love is not about holding a person to what you want them to be, but allowing them to be who they are. — Common to Women's Health in March 2016

Jhené Aiko Thinks People Shouldn't Be Afraid To Love Openly Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images John Lennon was like a spokesperson for world peace, so I just fell in love with him and Yoko [Ono]'s relationship. They were always in pictures together, and you could just feel the love. That was something I really admired, because people are so afraid to admit when they're in love with someone. — Jhené Aiko to Vice in January 2014

Elliot Page Considers All Love A Gift Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images Love — the beauty of it, the joy of it, and yes, even the pain of it — is the most incredible gift to give and to receive as a human being. And we deserve to experience love fully, equally, without shame and without compromise. — Elliot Page at the Human Rights Campaign's Time to Thrive Conference in February 2014