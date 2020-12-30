Capricorns are many things, but sentimental is def not one of them. While you can always depend on those born between Dec. 22 and Jan. 19 to get things done and get that bread, you can't always depend on the goats of the zodiac to get too lovey-dovey with you. However, that doesn't means Caps aren't capable of love — they just tend to show their love in... unconventional ways. Goats are much more likely to deliver tough love than touchy-feely advice, and your fave Capricorn celebrities' quotes about love prove it.

For this Earth sign, realism always trumps idealism. Rather than hooking up and moving on, Caps strive to find someone with whom they can build a life, and they know that's likely going to take compromise and sacrifice. (Luckily, goats are never afraid of a little hard work.) Even while they strive to help their partners reach higher and budget better, Caps always know how to prioritize their own needs and wants, because they recognize the power of self-love. A love affair with a Capricorn may not be the most exciting adventure, but these quotes from Capricorn A-listers show why Caps are some of the best lovers around.

Michelle Obama Thinks Love Has Nothing To Do With Magic Jim Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Do you want to build something with someone? There's no magic way to make that happen, except getting the basics of finding somebody, being honest about wanting to be with them, to date them seriously, to plan on making a commitment, to date them, seeing where it goes, and then making it happen. — Michelle Obama during a September 2020 episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast

Orlando Bloom Says Love Is All About The Climb Paul Archuleta/WireImage/Getty Images I think we're both fully aware that it's a mountain to climb and that that mountain won't stop, in terms of a relationship, because I think that's what it is. — Orlando Bloom during an August 2019 appearance on the Today show

Indya Moore Considers Love A Source Of Inspiration Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images Really, everything I do is inspired by love, everything. Me waking up in the morning is inspired by love and appreciation. When I'm able to feel that back, when I'm able to be around love, that empowers me. — Indya Moore to L'Officiel in January 2019

Liam Hemsworth Believes Falling In Love Is Sometimes Inevitable ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images When you start [filming], you want to be professional, but when you're filming those scenes with someone and pretending to love them, you're not human if you don't feel something. — Liam Hemsworth to Details in February 2012

Kate Middleton Says Bad Times Make Your Love Grow Stronger WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I think, if you do go out with someone for quite a long time, you do get to know each other very, very well. You go through the good times, you go through the bad times, both personally, but also within a relationship as well. I think, if you can come out of that stronger, [you'll] learn things about yourself. — Kate Middleton during her engagement interview in November 2010

Zac Clark Thinks Love Has The Power To Save Lives ABC/Craig Sjodin Always treat people with love, always believe, and always do the right thing. You never know whose life you might be saving. — Zac Clark in a December 2020 Instagram caption

Nina Dobrev Tries To Show Everyone Love Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I don't like any kind of negativity. I try to be good to everyone, whether it's a love, a friend, an ex. I'll always try to treat people the way I want to be treated. — Nina Dobrev to Nylon in July 2014

Zayn Malik Thinks Self-Love Should Be A Priority Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images And remember nobody's feelings are more important than your own. So take time to love yourself. — Zayn Malik on Twitter in July 2011

Dove Cameron Says No One Can Love You Like You Love Yourself Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images It's an unfortunate truth that nobody can do for you what you can do for you. — Dove Cameron to Seventeen in July 2019

Dax Shepard Believes The Best Kind Of Love Is Predictable Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I've had plenty of good times and have settled peacefully into quite a boring existence that I love. I had enough fireworks and chaos. It is a blissful boring life, believe me. — Dax Shepard to Parade in October 2010

FKA twigs Believes Falling Out Of Love Isn't Always A Bad Thing Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty Images ...when you're with somebody, your lives become very entwined, with like your friends and family and your routine. And then the unmeshing is you're then by yourself, and then it's finding your own morning routine, or your nighttime routine. Even something as simple as like, wow, now I can decorate the living room how I want it. — FKA twigs during an interview with Zane Lowe in November 2019

Meghan Trainor Thinks Everyone Should Love Themselves Harder Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I just think women should love themselves more than they do. Because I think — with all the social media stuff — we look at ourselves too much and we just destroy ourselves when we're way cooler than we know. — Meghan Trainor to Cosmopolitan in July 2014

John Legend Sees Love As The Key To Success Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We were all made to love. The key to success, the key to happiness, is opening your mind and your heart to love. Spending your time doing things you love and with people you love. — John Legend during his May 2014 University of Pennsylvania commencement address