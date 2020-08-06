Leos love to be in love. Despite being fierce, feisty, and willfully independent, those born between July 23 and Aug. 22 fall fast and hard, and they can't help themselves — they're born romantics. They like having a person who will admire and spoil them (and they love having someone they can show off), but those aren't the only reasons Leos find themselves in relationships so often. Secretly, the lions of the zodiac can be emotionally insecure and in need of validation, but they can't always get that from others. I've rounded up love lessons from Leo celebrities, and I think everyone — especially their fellow Leos — could benefit from hearing it.

Lions are impressionable and oftentimes loyal to a fault. They like to believe everyone has their best interests at heart, because why wouldn't they? Leos are fabulous. As committed as those born under Leo are in relationships, their partner can't always give them all the attention and reassurance they desire, which is a hard pill for Leos to swallow. The result? Heartbreak. Leo celebs who've fallen in and out of love in the public eye have learned important lessons about love the hard way, and their advice about self-love and relationships is seriously wise.

Meghan Markle Believes The Right Person Won't Play Games Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images …at the end of the day, when it comes down to finding the person that you're right for, that's not the person you're going to play games with. — Meghan Markle to Hallmark Channel

Demi Lovato Encourages You To Pursue Special People... But Proceed With Caution Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images I think that when you find something that's very special to you, don't deny yourself the opportunity. But it is important to remember that you are young and you have a lot of life ahead of you. So, with that in mind, make your future decisions, choose them wisely. — Demi Lovato on The Thrive Global Podcast

Halle Berry Knows Finding Love Takes Work Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images I'm not done with love, but I refuse to settle. I'm a hopeless romantic, and I won't stop till I get it right! — Halle Berry to InStyle

Jennifer Lopez Says A Good Partner Brings Out The Best In You Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images I think the best partner you can have is someone who makes you want to be the best form of yourself. — Jennifer Lopez to Glamour

Cole Sprouse Thinks New Relationships Require Privacy Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images Until you go through the paces and the dating stages and know that something is right for you, I don't think it's appropriate to bring others in. — Cole Sprouse to W

Peter Weber Believes Breakups Happen For A Reason Noel Vasquez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Breakups are supposed to hurt. But I believe things happen for a reason and you're one step closer to your person now. You should never want to be with someone that doesn't want you back the same way. — Peter Weber during an IG Story Q&A

Jennifer Lawrence Embraces Single Life Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Me not dating someone is not a lack of anything in any way. I feel completely fulfilled. Yes, when I spark with someone, it's exciting, but I definitely don't need that. — Jennifer Lawrence to Glamour

Kylie Jenner Never Depends On An SO To Make Her Happy Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I don't think I need a significant other to be happy because I always like to find that for myself, but I think that it makes me a lot happier when I'm sharing my life with somebody. — Kylie Jenner to Fault Magazine

Barack Obama Believes Arguments Make Relationships Stronger Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images ...you [and your partner] have your ups and you have your downs, but if you work through the tough times, the respect and love that you feel deepens. — Barack Obama on ABC’s Nightline

Cara Delevingne Thinks Love Should Feel Empowering Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I'm just better when I'm in love. That doesn't have to mean with someone. It can also mean with myself. It just feels incredible when you're not alone, when you're facing the world with someone else. — Cara Delevinge to Elle UK