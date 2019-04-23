10 Pieces Of Relationship Advice From Celebrities That Are Exactly What You Need To Hear

Everyone has a favorite celebrity couple. Whether you're a Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard fan, or you enjoy nothing more than the witty banter between Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively — whoever it is you're obsessed with, I don't blame you. Some celebrity couples just seem like a match made in heaven, and considering their busy schedules and hectic lives, a celeb couple that can make it work long-term is a real gift. Even more special is when they're open about how they do just that. These pieces of relationship advice from celebrities might just be the key to whatever ails your love life, folks.

Of course, not every couple is meant to last, but there are still plenty of celebrity couples out there who have worked hard, stood the test of time, and have loads of wisdom to show for it. If you're looking for relationship advice to guide you and your partner through a rough patch, or you just want to be reminded that love does, in fact, exist, then you've come to the right place. Below, a list of the best pieces of relationship advice straight from your favorite celebrities. I know, I know. You are so welcome.

1. Will Smith says you have to work on yourself first. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Speaking to Entertainment Tonight back in 2015 at the premiere of his movie Concussion, Smith explained how he and his wife, fellow actress and Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett Smith, had made it work for nearly 20 years. "If there is a secret I would say is that we never went into working in our relationship,” he said. “We only ever worked on ourselves individually, and then presented ourselves to one another better than we were previously.”

2. Independence is still important. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In an interview with GQ from 2013, Queen Bey herself explained why she feels so secure in her relationship and marriage to JAY-Z. "I was independent before I met my husband, and we have such a natural chemistry and a genuine relationship, and it’s based on the things that relationships are supposed to be based on," she told the magazine. "I’ve seen, growing up, when a woman or a man in a relationship, it doesn’t matter which one, doesn’t feel confident, they feel a bit trapped. Your self-worth is determined by you. You don’t have to depend on someone telling you who you are."

3. It's so crucial to try to understand each other. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are total goals, and when de Rossi appeared on Ellen for DeGeneres' birthday episode in 2018, DeGeneres explained why their marriage worked so well. "When we got married, Portia’s line was, ‘It’s good to be loved, it’s profound to be understood,’ and she understands me because that is the best gift anyone could have ever given me," she said. It's not always easy to understand your partner, but according to these two lovebirds, it's so important to at least try.

4. Communication is key. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are definitely one of Hollywood's most classic couples, and according to Biel, they abide by one simple rule. "Communication, communication, communication,” Biel told PEOPLE in 2018. "The ability to be really honest about how you’re feeling and what your needs are. Just be able to communicate really honestly with your partner. That’s worked for us so far," she said. "I would never want to speak on anyone else’s relationship, but that’s what we do." Sounds simple, but clearly, it works.

5. Space apart can be helpful, too. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While just about everyone loves Chrissy Teigen and John Legend together, they're strong supporters of taking time apart. "We're not together 365 [days a year]," Teigen told E! News. "It's nice to be able to really be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I miss you. I miss you so much.' That works for both of us." It feels nice to have someone to miss, so this advice makes sense.

6. Relationships take a lot of work, too. kristenanniebell on Instagram Taking to Instagram last year, Bell shared some pieces of marriage advice after receiving a letter from a fan who asked her to write a note to his friends who were getting married. "In 10 [years], when the dopamine has waned, remember: Life is a crazy ride," Bell wrote. "It's a privilege to go through it with a partner." She continued, "Loving someone despite their faults, failings, or character defects, is the most powerful, loving thing you can do."

7. You've got to be friends. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In an interview with Vanity Fair, Blake Lively explained that she doesn't want people to assume she has a perfect relationship. "I mean, I’m in love with him most of the time," she said of Reynolds. Additionally, she explained that the two treat each other like best friends. Lively told the publication she treats Reynolds "like my girlfriend" and he in turn acts like she's "his best buddy."

8. Go back to the basics and flirt! Terry Wyatt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric Decker have been married for nearly six years now and share three children together. But even with all they have going on, they manage to keep the spark alive. "Besides being super attracted to each other, I think there’s a sense of flirting with each other and still keeping that spice alive,” she told PEOPLE of how her relationship has lasted so long. There is absolutely nothing wrong with a little spice, people.

9. Remember to take time for yourself. Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taylor Swift has definitely had her fair share of relationship drama, and while she's a total boss babe for handling it all as well as she did, she still learned a lot from her breakups and makeups. "I think it's healthy for everyone to go a few years without dating, just because you need to get to know who you are," she told Esquire back in 2014. "And I've done more thinking and examining and figuring out how to cope with things on my own than I would have if I had been focusing on someone else's emotions and someone else's schedule. It's been really good."