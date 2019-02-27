Our favorite celebrities are almost like parts of our family. We grow super attached to them, stay updated on their love lives, and follow all their major moments on social media. Take, for instance, me and Emily Blunt (and her hot hubby John Krasinski). You'd think we were practically BFFs by the way I ship the two of them. Celebrity couples are especially fun to analyze — who doesn’t love following all the drama of people hooking up, breaking up, and falling in love? Turns out, though, your favorite celebrity couple might reveal something about you, too: the way you approach romantic relationships. Seriously!

The couple you relate to the most probably says something about your priorities as a romantic partner. Maybe you prefer to keep things calm and stable, or maybe you really like to mix it up. There’s a famous couple out there for every type of dating dynamic, from steadfastly committed to totally tumultuous. To get some expert opinions on the major couples out there, I reached out to Lindsey Metselaar, host of the dating podcast We Met At Acme. Read on to find out what your favorite celebrity couple reveals about your love life.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you can’t get enough of Justin and Hailey, you’re probably a big believer in second chances and someone’s ability to change. “If this is your favorite couple, you believe that you can change someone and have a happy ending with them at the end of the day," Metselaar says. In the case of these two, it worked out, but be careful to put too much energy into someone who might not be ready or willing to make major changes.

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images They say opposites attract, and these two are a great example of this! “If you are attracted to your opposite, then Southern Miley and Australian Liam are the couple you identify with the most,” Metselaar notes. They’ve also had some bumps along the road. They fell in love at a young age, got engaged, and then broke up for several years before ultimately ending up back together. “Miley and Liam are the perfect example of how you need to take time apart in order to realize what you have,” Metselaar says.

Cardi B & Offset Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images These two keep their love lives super public — both the good times and the bad. As you might remember, he proposed to her live on stage; later, she addressed rumors about his alleged cheating (Elite Daily has reached out to Offset's reps for comment and has not heard back by the time of publication); they eventually called things off — but after their Grammys appearance together, it appears they might be working it out. “It’s clear that they support each other, but Offset definitely has a wandering eye. They are both people who love attention,” Metselaar explains. If you love them together, you enjoy the drama of a relationship that ebbs and flows… just be wary not to get hurt in the process. “I’d be careful of not getting involved with someone who cares more about their image than you,” Metselaar warns. Drama can add spice to a relationship, but it’s not worth it if it causes trust issues or jealousy.

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It doesn’t get any cuter than Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. These two are proof that support is at the center of any great romantic relationship. “These are two very talented actors who equally build each other up,” Metselaar explains. “When Emily wins an award, John is always tearing up with joy for his wife.” Separately, they’re each phenomenal, but put them together and they’re a total dream team. If you ship these two, you’re looking for someone to cheer you on and be your number-one fan.

Beyonce & Jay-Z Duane Prokop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “Beyonce and Jay-Z are the ultimate power couple,” Metselaar says. “If you want to be them, you crave power and success in your relationship.” You’re looking for someone who is ambitious, strong, and not afraid to ask for what they want in a romantic partnership. These two are an example of a couple that can take on the world together, through thick and thin. They’re always ready to make a statement — no wonder they’re such cultural icons.

Ellen Degeneres & Portia De Rossi Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Together, Ellen and Portia form one of Hollywood’s most stable and loving relationships. "For being a celebrity couple, Ellen and Portia mostly keep things low-key,” Metselaar remarks. “If you want to be like Ellen and Portia, you want to find someone you can connect with on a deeper level.” You’re hoping for a lasting commitment without any bells and whistles — just you and the person you love. And you also want a relationship that can keep you constantly entertained and content, even when you've been together for years.