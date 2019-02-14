Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s new series, It’s Complicated, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity “feuds” that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

The breakup of a marriage is always a sad thing. Even more so when 1) you've got an innocent little baby you're trying to protect and 2) you're living your life in the public eye. Take Cardi B and Offset, for example. The couple began dating in 2017, secretly got married that September, welcomed daughter Kulture in July 2018, and then split four months later in December following rumors that Offset was cheating. The whole thing has played out like a soap opera on both Twitter and Instagram, where both performers like to hang out and vent. Neither one has any qualms about keeping things real with their followers. But Cardi B and Offset's social media interactions made their split even more emotional for fans, who've been following along with the drama and are feeling all the feels.

After all, it wasn't that long ago these two were getting all flirty in the comment sections of each other's posts. I mean, back in August 2018, just a month after Kulture was born, it seemed like the new parents' relationship was hotter than ever. First Cardi posted a pic of herself on Instagram in a long, pink wig with the caption: "I'm on my way to see you."

And then Offset rolled up in the comments to reply: "HURRY HURRY HURRY."

Cardi B/Instagram

Zayuuuuum.

And let's not forget this adorable pic of the seemingly happy family of three that the "Money" rapper shared earlier that same month:

Little did we all know at the time that all this apparent joy would be short-lived. Because by Dec. 5, 2018, Cardi broke fans' collective hearts when she announced via a now-deleted video on Instagram that she was done with Offset amid cheating allegations.

"I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," she explained. "We're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners and we got a lot of love for each other. But things just haven't been working out between us for a long time. It might take time to get a divorce, and I'm always gonna have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."

So, so sad! And Offset was apparently not OK with the breakup. Just four days later, the rapper headed to Twitter to let the universe know how much he was missing his wife:

Since then, the Migos rapper hasn't been shy about the fact he's desperate to win his wife back.

"I only got one birthday wish and that’s to get my wife back," Offset said in an emotional Instagram video that he shared on Dec. 14. "We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you, Cardi. You know, I embarrassed you. I made you look crazy. I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been taking in, and I apologize. For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God’s promise, and being a selfish, messed up husband."

Then two days later on Dec. 16, he rushed the stage during one of her concerts. And after fans took him to task for the move on social media, Cardi rolled up to her Instagram story to defend him.

"Violating my baby father is not gonna make me feel any better, because at the end of the day that's still family," she said in a now-deleted video. "Unfortunately we're going through things, and it's not private, it became public. I can't predict the future, I don't know, but the whole coming at my baby father bullsh*t doesn't make me feel any better."

Then in another video, she added: "God could give me and bring me the most perfect, glamorous, fabulous man. That perfect, glamorous, fabulous, perfect man is not going to love my child the same way her father loves my child."

Plugged Soundz on YouTube

She's probably right.

And let's not forget that on Jan. 22, 2019, the "Bodak Yellow" singer posted a screenshot of a FaceTime sesh she and baby Kulture were having with Offset, and then added the caption "I want to go home" along with a couple of heart emojis.

Instagram/Cardi B

The new mama seemed to be missing Offset's presence more than ever on Jan. 25, because she tweeted about him not once, but twice:

And look what she shared on Feb. 3, when Kulture said "papa" for the very first time:

So much love. But like, all of this begs the question: Are they still broken up or have they called off the divorce? Because they can't show this much love for each other on social media and not be back together, right?

I mean, on Feb. 10 at the 61st Grammy Awards, Cardi thanked Offset (who was up onstage with her for some reason) after she took home the award for Best Rap Album and called him "husband."

"You, husband, thank you," she said. "He was like, 'Oh, you gonna do this album, girl. We gonna have this baby and we gonna make this album.'"

Watch:

Recording Academy / GRAMMYs on YouTube

It definitely seems like these two are back together, right? Until we hear confirmation on social media from Cardi herself, though, it's all still a guessing game. Is their story a perfect one? Nope. But whatever happens with Cardi and Offset down the road, it's clear they still have so much love and respect for each other, and I wish them nothing but the best going forward!