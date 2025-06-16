Sofia Richie Responds To The Rumors Her Husband Is Cheating

Sofia Richie and her husband, Elliot Grainge, are not shying away from the salacious gossip about their relationship. Amid speculation that Grainge has been unfaithful to Richie, the couple put forth a united front on TikTok, laughing off the comments claiming he’s cheating on his wife.

Ever since the start of 2025, there have been rumors popping up around the internet about Richie and Grainge, with fans believing that the music exec has been seeing other women. But Richie and Grainge aren’t concerned by the chatter. In a TikTok Richie posted on June 5, the couple laid on their bed as Grainge read out negative comments about their relationship.

“‘Why wouldn’t she want to be single again?’” Grainge read, as Richie laughed beside him. “‘They got married? She should divorce him and take his child support money.’”

“‘That? Cheating on her?’” Grainge continued, reading out another comment. Though he and Richie laughed off the cheating implication, the remark still stung. “That is mean,” Grainge said, to which Richie agreed. “What am I, Shrek?” Grainge joked, as Richie burst into laughter once more.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Richie and Grainge started dating in 2021, about a year after Richie had ended her very publicized relationship with Scott Disick in 2020. In early 2023, the couple got married, with Richie converting to Judaism ahead of the nuptials.

At the start of 2024, Richie announced that she was pregnant. She gave birth to her daughter that summer. Just last month, Richie and Grainge celebrated Eloise’s first birthday with a lavish outdoor party.

“I didn’t realize her first birthday was going to be such a mix of emotion for me,” Richie wrote alongside photos of the party on Instagram. “On one hand it’s the most amazing beautiful milestone. On the other hand I look back and realize those tiny little moments are something I’ll never get back. Watching her grow has been a gift. My greatest achievement will ALWAYS be her. She has given me purpose, and I am nothing without her. Elliot and I couldn’t love anything in this life more. I don’t know what I did to deserve my little buggie, but all I know is my heaven is right here on earth with her.”