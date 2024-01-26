Sofia Richie Announced She's Pregnant & Celebs Are Celebrating

Congratulations are in order! On Jan. 25, Sofia Richie announced that she and her husband Elliot Grainge are expecting their first baby, a daughter. Their baby girl is due in Gemini season (which spans from May 21 to June 21). Richie shared their family update in an exclusive story for British Vogue.

Apparently, the couple had been trying to get pregnant since their wedding in April 2023, so Richie was in the habit of constantly taking pregnancy tests. The 25-year-old explained that she found out right after Milan Fashion week in September 2023.

Richie was only four weeks pregnant at the time, but took the test for peace of mind before an Ed Sheeran concert. “I kind of knew it was going to be a boozy night, and I was a few days late on my period, and I wanted to be generally safe, so I took a test,” she recalled.

“Elliot was already used to me taking tests randomly,” Richie added, “So he didn’t really flinch when I said I was checking. I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines. I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different.”

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

According to Richie, after seeing it was positive, she sent out her husband to get three more tests to be sure. “We spoke the whole way on the phone. And when he came home, he’s such a sweet guy he always wants to protect my emotions and expectations, so he kind of sat me down and said, ‘If these are negative, don’t be upset. Our moment will come,’” she said.

They both cried when all the tests came back positive, but Richie wasn’t ready to tell anyone right away. Because she found out so early in her pregnancy, Richie explained, she was “so protective – even with my friends.”

The couple waited to tell their family until they hit the eight-week mark. “Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space,” she explained. “I didn’t realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.”

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Both Richie and Grainge are excited to welcome their daughter. “We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too,” she said. “I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He’s very sensitive.”

Celebs were quick to weigh in on the family update on Instagram. After Richie shared the pregnancy photos on Jan. 25, plenty of A-listers headed to her comments section to share their congratulations. Katy Perry, Jordyn Woods, Lily Collins, Suki Waterhouse, Olivia Culpo, and Ice Spice all celebrated the mom-to-be with congratulatory well-wishes.

Jake Shane, one of Richie and Grainge’s family friends, also commented. “Why am I crying,” he wrote. “Now I can say mother and really mean it.”

Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paris Hilton, who is besties with Richie’s sister Nicole Richie, also commented. “Omg! I’m so happy for you sis!! Congratulations!! Love you so much!” the Paris In Love star wrote.

Richie’s family also joined in on the social media celebration. Nicole Richie shared photos of the pregnancy announcement to her Instagram Stories, alongside two telling emojis: “♥️🥹.” Lionel Richie also shared the Vogue post to his IG. “My little girl is having a baby!” he wrote.