Major cute couple alert! Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are currently in newly-engaged couple bliss. In April 2022, the couple announced their new status on Instagram in a carousel of gorgeous, sunset-lit pictures. I know what you’re thinking: Wait, Sofia Richie is dating a non Scott Disick someone? Yep! Though they have kept their relationship extremely low-key, this duo has actually been dating for over a year, and Sofia and Elliot’s relationship timeline is super sweet (even if it is a bit mysterious).

Sofia has had public romances in the past (um, remember her fling with Justin Bieber?), but she’s kept her relationship with Elliot pretty private. (As in, when they announced their engagement, my jaw hit the floor.) Unlike Sofia’s other exes, Elliot is less of a public figure. Though he has major connections to the music industry — his dad is Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge — Elliot stays out of the spotlight. He works behind the scenes as the founder of 10K Projects record label. Not to mention, he literally only has four (four!) posts on Instagram — three of which are of Sofia, BTW.

Sofia and Elliot have kept their romance pretty quiet so far, but that might actually be for the best. Their relationship timeline is refreshingly drama-free, and I personally stan a stable relationship. Not sure if their ~chill romance~ is worth the hype? Come with me on a stroll down memory lane, and I’ll prove it to you.

January 2021: Sofia And Elliott Were Spotted Together

In January 2021, romance rumors about Sofia and Elliot began to swirl when the duo was spotted grabbing takeout from Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. At the time, an anonymous source told Entertainment Tonight that the duo was, in fact, dating after years of friendship.

The insider claimed, “They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia's brother, Miles. It's very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes.” Love that for them (and Sofia’s fam)!

March 2021: Sofia Made Their Relationship Instagram Official

Sofia confirmed her romance with Elliot with a low-key mirror selfie. On March 26, 2021, the model posted a picture of the two of them in her elevator, and they definitely looked cozy. In the snap, Sofia was wearing her PJs... so maybe she’s telling her followers that they had a sleepover? Or perhaps they’re just extra comfy together? Either way, they look adorable. And TBH, low-key suits them well.

November 2021: Sofia Said “I Love You” On Instagram

In November 2021, Sofia took their romance to the next level (on Instagram, at least). For Elliot’s birthday, she posted a picture of them kissing with a sappy caption. Sofia wrote, “You are everything to me. I love you.” And nope, she wasn’t exaggerating. Less than a year later, they made their romance official with a sparkly diamond ring.

April 2022: They Got Engaged

After almost 18 months together, Elliot proposed to Sofia while they were vacationing in Hawaii and staying at the Four Seasons Hualalai. The dreamy location was gorgeous, the ring was just as stunning, and their proposal pics were too cute for words. I think it might have been the perfect proposal, like, ever? It’s no wonder, then, that Sofia said yes. She captioned her post, “Forever isn’t long enough.” So freakin’ cute.

Sofia and Elliot’s wedding (and the inevitable Lionel Richie rehearsal dinner serenade) cannot come soon enough.