All The Celebs Who Attended Sofia Richie's Star-Studded Wedding

If there was an American royal wedding, it would probably be Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s star-studded ceremony on April 22. When you’re born into entertainment royalty (Richie’s parents are musician Lionel Richie and fashion designer Diane Alexander), it’s as close as it gets to the real deal.

By all accounts, the celebration at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, delivered on glamour and luxury. On April 21, the new bride posted her first-ever TikTok showing her getting ready for pre-wedding festivities, and her GRWM videos throughout the weekend brought in millions of views. (Some Twitter users even called the Richie-Grainge wedding their version of the Super Bowl.) Richie wore not one but *three* custom Chanel dresses for the occasion, as documented on Instagram by Vogue Weddings.

Richie and Grainge, music executive and CEO of record label 10K Projects, hard launched their relationship in April 2021 with some loved-up pics on Instagram. In April 2022, Grainge proposed, and the pair said “I do” one year later.

Aside from Richie’s famous family members, a slew of other stars, from actors to influencers, came out to the South of France to celebrate the newlyweds.

Her Parents, Lionel & Diane

Richie’s A-list ‘rents naturally attended the ceremony, with her dad Lionel walking her down the aisle. Before the wedding, Richie posted a few Instas soaking in the French vibes, including her and her lookalike mom Diane sunbathing.

Her Sister, Nicole Richie

Richie’s older sister, Nicole, was by her little sister’s side throughout the wedding. She even designed earrings for the bride through her jewelry brand, House of Harlow 1960. Nicole attended with her husband, Joel Madden, a rock musician.

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

Nicole Richie’s longtime bestie and The Simple Life alum, Paris Hilton, *slived* her best life at Sofia’s wedding, too. She attended the ceremony with her husband, Carter Reum, an author and entrepreneur.

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden

Actor Cameron Diaz is actually sort of related to the Richie family. Diaz’s husband, musician Benji Madden, is the twin brother of Nicole’s husband Joel, and they’re in the rock band Good Charlotte together. Diaz and Madden were some of the A-listers in attendance.

TikToker Jake Shane

Tents up! TikToker Jake Shane somehow found time between collabs with Alix Earle and the Jonas Brothers to attend the wedding of the year. Like Diaz, Shane has an in with the family — he’s cousins with Richie’s new hubby, Elliot Grainge. Shane, who has gone viral in the past few months for his “POV” comedy skits, even made a TikTok with Richie herself on April 24.

Influencer-Entrepreneur Marianna Hewitt

Marianna Hewitt, a beauty influencer and co-founder of the skin care brand Summer Fridays, was one of the lucky guests. Richie, like Hewitt, also heads a beauty brand — she’s the beauty director of Nudestix.

Influencer Amelia Liana

Lifestyle blogger Amelia Liana and her boyfriend Jak Serr, a real estate mogul, donned all-black outfits to the big wedding. Liana even posted a “get ready with me” TikTok before the ceremony, which received over 12 million views.

Influencer & Designer Tania Shroff

Tania Shroff, one of Richie’s besties, was at the ceremony with her boyfriend, actor Ahan Shetty. Online, fans ogled over Shroff’s lavender custom Miss Sohee gown that gave total spring wedding vibes.