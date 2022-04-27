Here’s How Lionel Richie Really Feels About Sofia’s Fiancé

If you were expecting Lionel Richie to be anything but supportive toward Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s engagement, think again. Lionel found it quite “Easy” to approve of Elliot as soon as the two announced they were dating back in March 2021. It seems this Hollywood romance was written in the stars, as Elliot’s father is chairman of Universal Music Group, which happens to be the music publishing group that Lionel has partnered with for most of his career. It’s giving the *friends-to-lovers* book trope, and I’m definitely here for it. Lionel’s reaction to Sofia’s engagement is honestly adorable. It’s obvious that this dad is over-the-moon excited for his daughter. He truly believes that Sofia and Elliot will make some beautiful music together.

He told Access Hollywood on April 26 that even though it was a “slippery slope” to get their fairytale ending, the couple is “so happy.” While he didn’t explain that “slippery slope” comment, he’s apparently a big fan of their relationship. “I love Elliot, I’ve known him since he was 12. It was one of those things where I don’t have to go back and check out the kid,” Lionel said of his daughter’s new fiancé. The “Hello” singer was quite the protective father when it came to Sofia’s former dating prospects — I’m talking about you, Scott Disick — so saying he believes that she’s “in good hands” as the two prepare for their upcoming nuptials is a big deal.

ICYMI, on April 20, Sofia announced her engagement to Elliot with a romantic Instagram post showcasing the incredible proposal. It involved sunset, candles, flowers, and of course a stunning diamond ring. “Forever isn’t long enough,” Sofia wrote, tagging her future hubby. Elliot also posted a post-engagement photo to share his excitement. “She said yes,” he captioned the pic. So cute!

All’s well that ends well, but that doesn’t mean the proposal process wasn’t stressful for Elliot. As Lionel told Access Hollywood, Elliot was a “nervous wreck” when he asked his permission to propose to his “little girl,’ adding, “I thought [Elliot] was going to pass out.” Despite Elliot’s nerves, Lionel was happy to give his approval. “He’s wonderful. They’re deeply in love, so that’s all you truly want as a dad.”

TBH, it sounds like Lionel and Elliot already have a really close bond. “He always has these questions he wants to ask me. I’m kind of like an encyclopedia to him,” Lionel said of Elliot. Sofia’s dad hoped any of her significant others would be a little nervous or even intimidated upon meeting him. However, because they already knew each other, Lionel assured Access Hollywood that Sofia views her dad as a “teddy bear” and that Elliot shouldn’t be afraid of him. It sounds like Elliot has certainly settled into the Richie family quite seamlessly, which couldn’t exactly be said for Sofia’s previous partners.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When Sofia was dating Scott Disick between 2017 and 2020, Lionel was noticeably less enthusiastic about their romance. In February 2018, Lionel told Australia’s Daily Telegraph that he “didn’t really approve of Scott.” He explained, “Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now, it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise.” Lionel was right to say it wouldn’t last long as the couple ended things in August 2020. Did a 16-year-age gap have anything to do with his reservations? Perhaps.

Based on Lionel’s reaction to Sofia and Elliot’s engagement, it seems he’s excited to say the least. All I can say is I hope Lionel serenades the couple at the wedding reception. Having him perform “My Love” to the gorgeous couple would be everything.