I would highly recommend blasting some girl power music for optimal enjoyment as I tell you the iconic reason why Sofia Richie dumped Scott Disick. You got your Lizzo queued up? OK, great here it is: “One of the reasons Sofia broke up with Scott was to give him a wake-up call and was hopeful that he would learn some lessons during their time apart,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on July 7. “But unfortunately at the end of the day, Scott is who he is.”

Apparently, Disick knows how great Richie reportedly is for him. The source claims the problem is that her nearest and dearest aren't exactly convinced that he is great for her. “There’s always been a chance that Scott and Sofia could rekindle their relationship and Scott knows that Sofia is good for him,” the same source reportedly explained to Us Weekly. “But her friends and family aren’t sure if he is also good for her.” (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Disick and Richie for comment on these claims, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Yeah, uh, just to summarize: Richie reportedly dumped Disick to remind him how lucky he is to have her. I mean, c'mon, tell me that little tidbit didn't just make you feel Good As Hell.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ICYMI: Rumors of a split between Richie and Disick began swirling in May. Fans speculated that Disick might be getting back together with his famous ex Kourtney Kardashian. Richie was apparently not here for the rumors. "It was a serious relationship, not some fling, and she was there for Scott through some tough times," a source reportedly told People of Richie's mindset during a June 24 interview. "It hurts to see all the speculation about Scott and Kourtney, but she is so young and gets so much attention. She'll be totally fine." To summarize, she was reportedly peeved but still unconcerned because she apparently gets "so much attention." This woman is an icon.

By July, Disick and Richie were reportedly hanging out again. According to Us Weekly, the pair were spotted to be on what very much appeared to be a double date at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu on the Fourth of July. After they grubbed on some sushi, the duo reportedly headed to "a mutual friend’s beach bash." Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean they're back together. But they seem to be, at the very least, on good terms.

Here's to hoping Disick now realizes how lucky he is to have Richie and that, if he doesn't, she stays true to herself and refuses to take him back.