Sofia Richie's 5-Month-Old Daughter Has A Cell Phone

New mom Sofia Richie is making sure her baby has all the essentials: bottles, diapers, and of course, a cell phone. Richie revealed her 5-month-old daughter Eloise’s surprising accessory in a recent podcast appearance. And while it may sound confusing at first, Richie explained how the “baby phone” actually works.

Richie and her close friend Jake Shane discussed the socialite’s infant daughter having her own phone during her Nov. 13 appearance on Shane’s “Therapuss” podcast. “Eloise has a little baby phone that I like to text, and I say ‘good morning, Eloise,’” Shane said. Richie chimed in to clarify that Eloise obviously isn’t texting herself, but whoever is with the 5-month-old will have the cell. “So whoever’s with Eloise gets the phone,” Richie said. “At that very moment, Ali [Meller] was sitting with Eloise.”

Shane went on to share the unexpected conversation he had with “Eloise” that day. “I said, ‘Eloise do you mind if me and your mommy talk about how perfect you are on the podcast today’ and she said ‘No, keep my name out of your mouth,’” Shane said. “And I said, ‘Eloise, excuse me.’ She said ‘I hate you.’”

Richie gave birth to Eloise on May 20, her first child with husband Elliot Grainge.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Richie spoke about being surprised at how much her body changed during the pregnancy. “My life makes sense now,” Richie said. “I’ve never loved anything more in my life. I’m obsessed with her, she’s perfect. And I’ve lost 50 pounds. So that happened.”

She admitted she “did not leave the house” at a certain point in her pregnancy. “I did weekly update photos. Every Monday. I could, like, watch myself expand. It was cute until it wasn’t,” Richie said.

Despite her qualms, Richie also found her changing body to be a source of pride. “It was beautiful,” Richie said. “This is the thing — I always tell my friends, I’m like, ‘Oh, it got crazy.’ But I was always empowered. The entire way. I was like, ‘I am unbelievable that I can do this.’”