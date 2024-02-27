As the queen of quiet luxury, it should be no surprise that Sofia Richie Grainge is the latest celeb to collab with Erewhon on her own smoothie. The Sweet Cherry Smoothie is joining Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie on the menu for a limited time. I’ve taste-tested almost every single celeb drink at Erewhon, from Emma Chamberlain’s to Olivia Rodrigo’s, so I had to add Richie’s smoothie to my list as well.

While Bieber’s Strawberry Smoothie is hard to beat, especially in its new sundae form, Richie worked hard to perfect the recipe of the Sweet Cherry Smoothie. “We went through so many different recipes and revisions to make it perfect,” the new mom-to-be shared on Instagram. The star of the show: the dark cherries, which are Richie’s favorite superfruit, but the smoothie also contains:

Malk Organic Unsweetened Almond Milk

R.W. Knudsen Organic Tart Cherry Juice

Cowboy Colostrum Vanilla

Natural Vitality Original Calm Powder

Maple Joe Dark Organic Pure Maple Syrup

pineapple

avocado

coconut cream

pitaya powder

The pitaya (or dragon fruit) powder is what really gives this drink its bright pink color, making it just as Insta-worthy as you expect an Erewhon smoothie to be. But how does the taste compare to other celeb concoctions? Well, let’s just say I fully believe Sofia Richie Grainge isn’t just a fashion it girl, but a foodie one as well.

Sofia’s $$ Sweet Cherry Smoothie Is The Epitome Of Quiet Luxury

Rachel Chapman

The Sweet Cherry Smoothie might need a name change. It’s way more sour than it is sweet, but not in a bad way at all. I enjoyed the tartness. It was a welcome change from the more subtle fruit smoothies I’ve tried at Erewhon, like Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 ur GUTS” smoothie.

Once you get past the tanginess, you get to the cherries. I’m a huge fan of Shirley Temples, but those have an artificial cherry flavor. This is all natural, and you can really taste the difference. It is very strong, though, so if you’re not a huge fan of cherries, you might find this overwhelming.

To help with both the sourness and dominate cherry flavor, I would recommend mixing your smoothie after taking several pics for Instagram. The coconut cream on the bottom can help blend everything together. I also thought this drink could benefit from having the same Hu dark chocolate chips that are on Hailey Bieber’s Cosmic Bliss Soft Serve sundae.

The smoothie reminded me a lot of Ben & Jerry’s Cherry Garcia ice cream, and so my taste buds were expecting some chocolate chunks. While waiting for your smoothie to be ready, you could pick up some chocolate chips at Erewhon to sprinkle on top, but that would just add to the price tag.

According to TikToker @misterpreda, Richie’s smoothie is Erewhon’s “most expensive” one yet. At $21, it is $3 more than Bieber's Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie. It also has less ingredients than Bieber's. The Cowboy Colostrum Vanilla — which is $67 for 4.8 ounces — is likely why you’re paying more, but it doesn’t taste or look any better than Bieber's strawberry smoothie. So in that way, it truly embodies the quiet luxury aesthetic that Richie is known for.

Ultimately, I enjoyed Richie and Erewhon’s Sweet Cherry Smoothie. I would even give it a 4.5 out 5, but Bieber's is still my favorite. Cherry fans should give it a try before it’s gone. Richie’s Sweet Cherry Smoothie is only available for a limited time now through March 15 at all Erewhon locations.