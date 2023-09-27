Whether you’re at the point of scrolling past any TikToks related to quiet luxury, or your phone has an active Google Alert for all Sofia Richie Grainge fashion content, there’s a good chance you’re looking to incorporate a few elevated ensembles into your fall wardrobe. While quiet luxury is a major trend at the present moment, the style is unique in that, unlike most trendy aesthetics, it has a timelessness that allows any impulse buys to stand the test of time in your closet, long after the next fad has come and gone.

Still, it’s hard to fully commit to a quiet luxury (aka stealth wealth) lifestyle without a luxurious shopping budget — or is it? Turns out, the “quiet” part really makes getting the look for less possible. No one needs to know your pieces aren’t designer, so long as they look the part. If you prioritize classic silhouettes, impeccable fit, and complimentary fabrics, and have the basics, channeling Richie vibes on a not-so-rich budget can be surprisingly easy.

Below, I’ve created a capsule collection of quiet luxe-inspired buys for three key looks: work days, weekends, and evenings. All of them include pieces that can be mixed and matched in countless ways, resulting in a Richie-ready fall wardrobe that skips statement pieces and flashy logos for timeless, effortless class and cool.

For Work Days

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

There is, perhaps, no piece quite as classic as a white button-down shirt. It’s the first non-negotiable garment for any elevated fall wardrobe. Here, I went for a blousy, oversized iteration from Banana Republic, but it doesn’t hurt to have a standard fit in your arsenal as well. Over the top, I added a Sofia Richie fave: the tweed jacket. While hers are often Chanel or Miu Miu, more and more brands, like J.Crew and Cider, are tuning in to tweed as a must-have fabric for the season.

A full-on tweed set might feel intimidating (and impractical) for everyday wear, so I opted for classy-on-top, cool-on-bottom, courtesy of some denim from the new Staud x Wrangler collection. To finish off the look, I opted for a bag both practical and polished: my beloved Polène Nodde Bag in Cognac.

For Weekends

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

While mid-wash denim and a white shirt can parlay into weekend wear as well, there are a few other timeless essentials you can snag as alternatives. A classic wardrobe is built on a foundation of solid basics, and while hard to see here, the first is a go-to LBB (Little Black Bodysuit, obvs). IMHO, Pinsy makes the best: the brand’s sculpting bodysuits are seamless and versatile, and the buttery soft fabric looks and feels elevated.

I styled mine with a black slip skirt — a pick that also pairs well with a white button-down, or a silk cami for evenings — and the star of the show, a camel coat with an attached scarf from Abercrombie. Consider a camel coat the ultimate luxury layering piece for fall and winter. While a longer, belted style is a more traditional take, I’m all for a boxy, cropped silhouette to modernize the look. It’s Richie’s ability to innovate on the classics that makes her quiet luxury style so enviable, after all.

Last but not least, I went with some tall cognac boots to coordinate with my coat (Franco Sarto’s are particularly wide-calf friendly, FYI!) and a petite black bag by Tory Burch. I can’t help but feel like Ms. Richie Grainge would’ve paired the look with a similar black Chanel bag — if you want the literal look for less, it’s not a bad idea to consider signing up for a designer rental service like Vivrelle. Often, all it takes is one clearly luxe piece to make the rest of your outfit feel elevated, and for less than $200 a month, you can snag the designer purse of your choice and create the illusion of luxury from head to toe.

For Evenings

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

Richie does love a party dress, but for the most part, her style is more subdued when it comes to dinners with friends or date nights with husband Elliot Grainge. Here, I went for the oldest trick in the old-money book: all-black everything.

I paired my DISSH midi dress — made from a thick fabric that looks and feels more expensive than it is — with my DKNY blazer, draped over my shoulders instead of worn for a slightly more delicate feel. From there, it was as simple as throwing on a pair of pointy black kitten heels, and while I’ve got a bevy of designer options in my own closet, I’ve found this under-$70 pair from Zara look just as luxe — and they’re comfortable.

I kept accessories minimal, but I made sure to throw on a gold necklace with some pearl details from Kendra Scott to luxe things up a bit. Pearls are an old-money classic, but I recommend sticking with styles that make use of gold hardware in lieu of the old-school strand for a more modern feel.