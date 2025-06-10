Even if those rumors about Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney hooking up back in 2023 were just talk, they created a very real problem for Powell’s then-girlfriend Gigi Paris. At the time that Paris’ breakup with Powell was first revealed in April 2023, it was reported that the split “had nothing to do with Glen and Sydney,” per People. Now two years later, Paris is opening up about how Powell leaning into the gossip about him and his co-star is what led her to break up with him.

Paris and Powell started dating in 2019, but questions about their relationship arose in early 2023 when social media began picking up on the chemistry between Powell and Sweeney on the set of their rom-com Anyone But You. During their press tour for the movie, Powell and Sydney played up the possible romance, later admitting that they were capitalizing on the interest in their connection as a marketing tool once the movie released.

At the height of the Powell-Sweeney madness, Paris felt backed into a corner. “I had two options,” Paris said on the June 10 episode of the Too Much podcast. “I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, 'Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she okay with this? What the f*ck?' Or stand up for myself and say, 'No, I'm actually not okay with this, and I'm walking away.' So that's what I decided to do.”

Despite the gossip being untrue, Paris felt disrespected by her boyfriend not shutting down the rumors. “Where are you when you just need to stand up and say, 'No, I would never cheat on my girlfriend. I wouldn't do that.' That's all that needed to be said,” Paris said. “At the end of the day, it was like, well, work comes first. And if that's the case, power to you, that's your priority. I gotta walk away. What sucked was how it was handled. I felt like I was just fed to the dogs.”

Rather than serving as some sort of balm, Paris said that knowing the romance rumors was a “PR scheme” actually made the decision hurt more. “I don't know if there was a relationship there or not, but then they came out to say it was all a PR scheme at the expense of our relationship,” Paris said. “I honestly hoped that they'd end up together, because I was like, at least it would make it worth it for me, you know? I hope they are in love or whatnot.”