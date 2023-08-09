There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. The actors, who play each other’s love interests in the rom-com Anyone But You, coming out Dec. 15, sparked romance rumors when photos of them on location in Sydney, Australia were leaked in March. And when Powell and his girlfriend Gigi Paris split up in April (and Paris unfollowed Sweeney), the rumors surrounding the stars only grew — even though Sweeney is still engaged to fiancé Jonathan Davino. Sweeney and Powell didn’t initially comment on the speculation, but on Aug. 9, Sweeney clarified things in an interview with Variety, explaining that their chemistry is onscreen only.

“It’s a rom-com,” she explained to the outlet, when asked about the rumors. “That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker. We’re excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR [automated dialogue replacement] with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’”

She didn’t seem to take the rumors to heart, despite the criticism she received online, with some people even comparing her to Cassie (her Euphoria character who engages in infidelity). “They want it,” Sweeney explained how the media craves this type of drama. “It’s fun to give it to ’em.”

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage/Getty Images

The film’s director, Will Gluck, also commented on the rumor mill. “Sydney is brilliant at a lot of things, including how to deal with social media; she didn’t emotionally internalize it. It was crazy, but after a while it became normal,” he told Variety for the piece.

So, why did Paris unfollow Sweeney? A source explained the sitch to People back in April, “Gigi only unfollowed Sydney on social media because Sydney never followed her back. This had nothing to do with Glen and Sydney. Gigi is aware that Glen and Sydney never hooked up.” Apparently, the real reason for Powell and Paris’ breakup was the “long distance,” an issue that often came up with Powell’s projects.