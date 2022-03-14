Nobody really knows how to feel about Sydney Sweeney’s engagement rumors. (ICYMI, Twitter pretty much lost it over the speculation.) And considering there is a ton of mystery surrounding her beau, that only makes sense. So, um, who is Jonathan Davino? Sweeney’s rumored fiancé has an intriguing background — mostly because no one seems to know exactly who he is or what he does. Let’s discuss.

Here’s what we know: Davino is a 37-year-old who keeps out of the spotlight. Here’s what we don’t: basically everything else. Per People, Davino’s family owns 14th Round and Finalbell, which is “a device technology and packaging company.” According to Us Weekly, however, Davino is actually in the restaurant business. Per the outlet, he comes from a family of Chicago restauranteurs. He’s the heir to the Pompeii pizza company and co-owned Mista Pizza with his father.

So, um, what is the truth? Davino does not have a public LinkedIn, so his actual details are unknown. There’s always a possibility that both are true, and the Davinos are just a very enterprising crew — or maybe they’re simply passionate about both tech and pizza.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Clearly, there are a lot of questions about Davino, and Sweeney staying tight-lipped on their relationship has only added to them. During a Feb. 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan, she told the outlet, “I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest.” (Well, if she was hoping to find someone with a more mysterious identity, she hit the nail on the head.)

Despite our remaining (see: growing) confusion about who Davino actually is, Sweeney sounded totally happy with him during her February cover story. “I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day,” she told Cosmo.

Though she didn’t mention Davino by name, it doesn’t seem like a coincidence that she was spotted with what looks like an engagement ring on March 1, aka only a month after this interview went live.