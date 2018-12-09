Offset isn't ready to move on from Cardi B, y'all, and he doesn't care who knows it. On Sunday, Dec. 9, the Migos rapper took to Twitter to air his feelings, and Offset's tweet about missing Cardi B after their split will literally have you sobbing. Elite Daily reached out to both Cardi B and Offset's teams about the tweet, but didn't hear back by the time of publication.

Just days after the "I Like It" songstress took to Instagram to announce that she was splitting up with her husband of one year, Offset is re-iterating the fact that he's not OK with this breakup, and in all-CAPS, no less. On Sunday afternoon, the rapper headed to Twitter to let the universe know, "F*CK YALL I MISS CARDI."

His plaintive message is the latest, heartbreaking detail in a split that's only gotten messier since the world found out about it on Dec. 5.

In an Instagram video she shared (then deleted) early Wednesday morning, Cardi B told her followers:

"I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now. We're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners. And you know he's always someone that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other. But things just haven't been working out between us for a long time, and it's nobody's fault."

She continued, "I guess we grew out of love. But we're not together anymore. I don't know, it might take time to get a divorce. And I'm always gonna have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father. And yeah."

At the time, Offset also made it clear that he was not on board with a comment that had fans pretty confused. "Y'all won," he wrote, seeming to imply that the breakup was not mutual and that rumors about his alleged infidelity were to blame. Elite Daily previously reached out to both Cardi B and Offset's teams for comment on the rumors of infidelity, but did not hear back.

More to come.