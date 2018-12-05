Cardi B and Offset are calling it quits, according to Cardi's latest Instagram. The two rappers, who welcomed their first child together in July 2018 and got married in September 2017, are officially breaking up. The "I Like It" rapper made the announcement on her Instagram early in the morning of Dec. 5, and the video of Cardi B announcing her breakup from Offset is surprisingly chill.

"I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," Cardi started off in her Instagram video. "We're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners. And you know he's always someone that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other. But things just haven't been working out between us for a long time, and it's nobody's fault."

"I guess we grew out of love," Cardi continued, then revealed that they're broken up and will be getting a divorce. "But we're not together anymore. I don't know, it might take time to get a divorce. And I'm always gonna have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father. And yeah."

She has a surprisingly calm (albeit kind of sad) demeanor in the video captioned, "There you go.. peace and love."

Twitter is shocked by the news of Cardi B and Offset's breakup.

There are those on Twitter who felt they saw this coming, however.

More to come...