The Timeline Of Cardi B & Offset's Breakup Is An Emotional Roller Coaster

Cardi B and Offset are great at keeping their fans in a constant state of panic. From initially hiding their marriage to surprising everyone with their first pregnancy to calling it quits (and then seemingly getting back together again), the world has been in an emotional tailspin, and we don't truly ever know where these two stand. Do they even know where they stand? Hard to say. But this timeline of Cardi B and Offset's breakup might help us figure out what exactly these two are up to, and whether or not we see them getting back together and staying together for the long haul.

And look, we may not know all that much about their initial meeting, but one thing we do know is these two have been keeping fans on their toes ever since. It's been a pretty wild ride so far, and I don't see any evidence of it slowing down — so you're either cool with that or not, okurrr?

So without further adieu, let's look at the brief history of Cardi B and Offset's on-again, off-again relationship.

2016 - September 2017: Cardi B and Offset have an on-and-off courtship.

Cardi first met Offset back in 2016 at an "industry event," and Offset told her that he's been watching her and her music — and that he liked what he saw.

Then, on Feb. 6, 2017, Cardi B and Offset attended the Super Bowl together, sparking rumors about the two being a couple, though the pair didn't officially confirm anything. (And, FYI, Offset later told Rolling Stone in January 2018 that this was the couple's very first date — super casual, you know? He called it a "power move," and I wholeheartedly agree.)

Fast forward to Aug. 21, 2017, when Cardi B hinted that she was ready for marriage, despite the fact that neither she nor Offset had officially confirmed the speculation that they were dating. Her chat with Charlamagne Tha God at the 2017 VMA Pre-Show was pretty telling, though, revealing that she's ready to be wifed up.

"I'm a woman. Every woman, I think, wants to get married and wants to have children," Cardi told Charlamagne. "It's never too early to get married now. You know, if you want to propose to me, you can."

MTV on YouTube

Sept. 20, 2017: Cardi B and Offset secretly get married.

Unbeknownst to the rest of the world, Cardi B and Offset were secretly married on Sept. 20, 2017. TMZ broke the news in June 2018, revealing that their wedding certificate showed the couple got married in Fulton County, Georgia, nearly nine months before making the news public. (More on that later.)

Keep in mind, fans were still in the dark about their secret marriage for months after this, as Cardi and Offset continued to go through relationship ups and downs publicly.

Oct. 21, 2017: Cardi B and Offset are off-then-on again.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When the "I Like It" rapper posted a selfie to Instagram claiming she was single on Oct. 21, 2017, fans speculated that she and Offset had officially called it quits. Keep in mind, fans didn't know they were secretly married at this point.

But hours after her post (which has since been deleted), Cardi took it back, writing, "So listen babes, I exaggerated a lil bit earlier cause I was really upset and the Bronx girl in me always have to go to the extreme. I came to my senses now.Im sorry ...waffle house on me?" The entire caption was written over a photo of Offset, so it was pretty apparent that whatever had happened, the couple were still going strong. (Which was, like, good, because they were secretly married.)

Oct. 27, 2017: Offset proposes to Cardi B onstage.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Surprising pretty much everyone but Cardi herself (because, you know, she was already married), Offset "proposed" to Cardi while onstage during a sold-out performance for Power 99's Powerhouse in Philadelphia. Pretty much everyone in the entire audience could see her gigantic, $500,000 teardrop diamond:

Yowza.

January 2018: Rumors surrounding Offset's infidelity rock his and Cardi B's relationship.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Things stayed relatively quiet on the Cardi/Offset front toward the end of 2017, but at some point in the new year, rumors of Offset's cheating were brought to light after footage of the rapper "engaging in a sexual act with another woman" surfaced, according to Newsweek. Elite Daily reached out to Offset's team for comment on the cheating rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

While there was no time stamp on when the footage was shot, sources reported that it was at some point during his and Cardi B's relationship.

Mar. 19, 2018: Cardi B explains why she stayed with Offset.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's at this point Cardi opened up to her fans about why she stayed with Offset, despite the cheating rumors. In her interview with Cosmopolitan, she said:

It’s like everybody is coming down my neck ... like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem. Bitch, I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my shit with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life.

She continued, telling the magazine, "It’s not right, what he f*cking did— but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel."

Apr. 7, 2018: Cardi B announces that she's pregnant with Offset's child.

Cardi B on YouTube

Cardi B surprised pretty much everyone when she announced that she was pregnant during her performance of "Be Careful" on Saturday Night Live. At this point in their relationship, fans were having a hard time keeping up.

June 25, 2018: Cardi reveals that she and Offset are already married.

Finally. After the news was leaked by TMZ, Cardi B took to Twitter and (at long last) told her fans that she and Offset were already married. In her tweet, which was a screenshot from her Notes App, she said that marriage was a moment the couple didn't want to share with the public. "We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!" she said.

But let's just say that after nearly a year of having a very public on-again, off-again relationship, the added detail that they were actually married the entire time was quite the shocker for fans.

Dec. 5, 2018: Cardi B announces that she and Offset have broken up.

Just five months after their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, was born, Cardi announced she and Offset were donezo. In a way, the split surprised both everyone and no one (perhaps because of their tumultuous past). It seems like the couple tried to make it work, but simply couldn't.

In an eerily calm Instagram video, Cardi B talked about divorcing Offset, saying that they were "really good business partners" but that things haven't been good between them for "a long time."

While Cardi didn't address the Offset cheating rumors that were floating around at the time (which Offset later admitted to in one of his many videos begging Cardi to take him back), fans believed that's what ultimately led to her decision to split with him.

Dec. 16, 2018: Offset interrupts Cardi B while performing live onstage.

As the headliner for the Rolling Loud music festival, a visibly annoyed Cardi was ambushed onstage by Offset, who surprised her with signs that said, "Take Me Back, Cardi."

In an Instagram Live video she shared after the performance, Cardi B said she understood that Offset was "trying," but added that she didn't like to be surprised, and can you blame her? She was in the middle of a performance, man!

Feb. 2, 2018: Cardi B and Offset are "working things out."

While it seemed like Cardi and Offset were very much "off again," the lines were blurred after the pair were spotted together at the Big Game Weekend Party at Oak Nightclub in Atlanta, Georgia, hours after Cardi told Entertainment Tonight that she and Offset were now "working it out" and "taking it slow."

Feb. 7: Cardi B reveals that she refused to go to marriage counseling.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In her interview with Harper's Bazaar, Cardi explained that, despite what she initially told reporters, she and Offset are "not really" speaking.

When asked if there was any form of influence on her decision to split with Offset, she told the magazine, "No, I decided on my own ... Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me." She also revealed that Offset wanted them to go see a couple's therapist. "I didn’t want to go to marriage counseling," Cardi said. "He suggested it, but it’s like, ‘I don’t want to go.’ There’s no counselor or nothing that could make me change my mind."

February 10, 2018: Cardi B and Offset attend the Grammys together and kiss on the red carpet.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just two months after the news Cardi B and Offset broke up, the pair turned a lot of heads together on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards. They kissed (although it was more like touching tongues) on the red carpet, and held hands, basically confirming the two were back on.

And if the red carpet didn't have you convinced these two were dating again, maybe you should be reminded that when Cardi went up to deliver her acceptance speech for Best Rap Album, Offset accompanied her onstage, holding and kissing her hand when she nervously paused her speech. She also included him in her speech, calling him "husband" while listing off people she wanted to thank for making the win possible.

Recording Academy / GRAMMYs on YouTube

So, who knows? Perhaps they're working things out. Maybe they're giving their relationship another try. Either way, it's safe to say that we never truly know what's going on with Cardi B and Offset.