Cardi B and husband Offset may be over, but not if he has anything to say about it. Cardi B announced their split on Instagram on Dec. 5, stating that the reason for the divorce is because it's just not working, but the internet went to work and claimed that he allegedly tried to have an affair with Instagram model Summer Bunni. Elite Daily reached out to Offset's team for comment but did not hear back. While Cardi B seems pretty set on the split, Offset's Instagram video about getting Cardi B back is super emotional. But will it work?

On Friday, Dec. 14, Offset posted a video to his Instagram saying that his only "birthday wish" is to "get [his] wife back." As the emotional video went on, Offset apologized to Cardi B and said that he didn't cheat but he "was entertaining it," and asked to spend Christmas with her and their daughter, Kulture. Elite Daily reached out to Offset and Cardi B's teams for comment on the video, but did not immediately hear back. Offset said,

I’m trying to be a better person. I want to get this off my shoulders. I want to get this off my back. I apologize to you Cardi, I love you and Kulture. I want to spend Christmas with you. I want to be able to spend the rest of my life with you. I apologize. I am sorry for what I have done to you. I didn’t f*ck that girl, but I was entertaining it, you know what I’m saying? I apologize, and I love you, and I hope you forgive me. My birthday wish is just to have you back.

Up until this point, neither Offset or Cardi B have addressed any cheating rumors, despite a report from TMZ that Offset tried to arrange a threesome between Cuban Doll and Instagram model Summer Bunni. Elite Daily reached out to Offset's team for comment but did not hear back. Sure, maybe that had nothing to do with their breakup, but that didn't stop Summer Bunni from getting involved. The Instagram model apologized to Cardi B in a video shared with TMZ, and said she "didn't know how serious the marriage was."

The couple's split comes about a year after they tied the knot in September 2017 and welcomed Kulture the following summer. The breakup was a bit of an upset to fans who opened Instagram on Dec. 5 and saw the announcement that the seemingly happy family was splitting up. In the original, now deleted Instagram post, Cardi B said that she and Offset had been trying to "work things out," but ultimately couldn't reconcile in the end and "grew out of love."

Neither addressed the cheating rumors, but it'ss pretty apparent that Offset hasn't grown out of his affection for Cardi B. Just days after Cardi B's Instagram video announcing their split was posted, Offset was already letting his followers know he missed his wife. On Sunday, Dec. 9, Offset, in all caps, tweeted "F*CK YALL I MISS CARDI."

Will Offset's apology video work and bring the former lovebirds back together just in time for Christmas? Only time will tell, but I'm sure the entirety of the Internet will be the first to know.