On your partner’s birthday, the pressure is on not only to find the perfect gift… but also to craft the perfect social media post to celebrate them. How do you say “happy birthday” to your significant other on Instagram in a way that adequately captures your feelings? Thankfully, some of our favorite celebrity couples have totally got this figured out, and we can all use their example as inspiration.

In the age of social media, it can be a tough balance to strike between public professions of love and private messages to show your appreciation. You don't want to appear too cheesy, but you also don't want to look like you don't care. And what do you do if your partner just isn't a big fan of Instagram in the first place? It's had to seem sincere when everything gets so curated and filtered online.

Your go-to rule? Keep it unique and authentic to you! Your HBD post should reflect your personality as a couple, whether that's funny, sweet, ambitious, kind or just plain weird. Don't think too hard about it — just post what feels natural and what you know they'll appreciate. These celebs each showed their love in a different way, but they were all equally "aww"-worthy and fun.

1 Break the internet. colesprouse on Instagram Both the birthday and the gift. My little muse, happy birthday my love. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart were keeping us all on their toes for months about the status of their relationship. Despite constant fan questions, the two kept their lips sealed about anything official — that is, until they each posted the sweetest, gushiest photos of each other for their birthdays last year. Social media, of course, freaked out. I mean, can you say #goals?

2 Highlight a social cause. blakelively on Instagram Happy Birthday to 2018’s Sexiest Voter Alive @vancityreynolds#justvoted 📬🎉#absenteeballot party! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are usually busy trolling each other every time a birthday rolls around, but this year, Blake took the opportunity to remind everyone to get out and vote on her hubby’s big day, which fell just before election day. We love a socially conscious couple, and especially one that knows how to have fun! (P.S. Ryan, you’ll always be the Sexiest Voter Alive in our hearts.)

3 Keep it casual. travisscott on Instagram Happy bday wifey I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all. May GOD continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness Travis Scott put together a cute photo compilation to celebrate his girl Kylie Jenner. It’s a collection of some of their sweetest, funniest moments and shows how much the two care about each other, both in and out of the public eye. Am I going to refer to all future baes as “my heart ribs toes and all” from now on? Maybe. No shame in that game.

4 Be gushy. jessicabiel on Instagram A picture says a thousand words. And thank goodness because there aren't enough to express ALL the aspects of my love and respect for you. Here's to a spectacular year ahead. I'm so proud of all you've accomplished and all that is ahead for you. plus you're a super hot dad. A ninja dad. A kiddie teeth brushing, Jedi sleep mind tricking, intimidating dad voice disciplining SUPER HOT DAD. I love you, you hot dad.. I'm here, right by your side, OG fan girl #1. Happy birthday, my beloved. Now go crush it this weekend at SB LII. Jessica Biel's caption for her man Justin Timberlake's birthday was all about how great a dad he is. I mean, come on, swooning here! These two are embracing the parent life and look like they couldn’t get any happier. They’re stylish, they’re sincere, and they’re just overall killing the marriage game.

5 Go all out. Kimye wouldn’t be America’s royal couple if they weren’t prone to going over the top, and Kim Kardashian West's birthday last year was no exception. Kanye West decorated their house with these huge artsy flowers and performed a private serenade for her on the piano. This may not be the most realistic birthday gift, but hey, we can dream, right?

6 Simple for the win. michelleobama on Instagram Happy birthday @BarackObama! The view is always better with you. Does it get more iconic than Barack and Michelle Obama? We’re loving whatever photos we can get of the couple now that they’re spending more time under the radar. Obama posted this sweet photo of her hubby for his birthday along with the caption, “the view is always better with you.” We couldn’t agree more!