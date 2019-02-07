After news broke that the Biebers had officially tied the knot after just a few short weeks of dating, rumors started swirling about as to why the two would have possibly decided to rush to the altar so soon. One fan theory at the time was that the Mrs. was pregnant. But wait. Did Hailey and Justin Bieber have sex before marriage? According to a recent interview they just did for Vogue, they actually waited for marriage to do the deed.

As the Biebers told Vogue, when the couple first reconnected back in June, Justin had been celibate for over a year. He told the publication that he had "a legitimate problem with sex." After cutting out drugs and getting his drinking down to a minimum, the magazine says sex "was his remaining vice." And by axing sex from his life, Justin said he was able to feel closer to God.

“[God] doesn’t ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff,” Justin explains. “He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior.”

So, no, Hailey was not pregnant when they decided to tie the knot. And she's still not pregnant. In fact, she told Vogue she's not planning on having any babies for at least a couple of years.

The Biebers, instead, decided to wait for marriage to have sex. In fact, Justin noted to Vogue that the desire to have sex was one reason they chose to get married so quickly, though not the only reason. (They tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018.)

That being said, it wasn't their only reason for deciding to spend the rest of their lives together. Based on the interview, the two genuinely do seem as though they love each other. “When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life," he told Vogue. "I was like, holy cow, this is what I’ve been looking for.”

Hailey also made it clear to Vogue how seriously she took the decision to tie the knot with the pop sensation. “I prayed to feel peace about the decision, and that’s where I landed,” she said. “I love him very much. I have loved him for a long time.”

Despite their love for each other, Hailey and Justin both make it clear that they're working hard to make sure their marriage lasts.

In one particularly gripping quote, Hailey explained:

It’s just that I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship. I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him.

Isn't that what love is all about, at the end of the day? Finding someone who's willing to do whatever it takes to just make it work with you?

Congrats to both of them on finding someone willing to do the work of making love last with them.