Kim Kardashian West is the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a reality show about her family's life currently in its 15th season, and she has a whopping 119 million followers (and counting) on Instagram. She seems pretty comfortable in the spotlight, no? But according to Kim Kardashian West's quote about marrying Kanye West, she's preferred to prioritize her privacy ever since they got together.

The Daily Mail reports that in a preview of The Alec Baldwin Show's Oct. 21 episode, Kim said she used to seek out the public eye.

"We would get our hair and makeup done after we filmed the show," she recalled. "Then it was like… 'What is the hottest restaurant in Hollywood? Where can I go? Where can I be seen? Who is there? What are they doing? Who is there?"

"Everything had to be public for me back then," she added.

But while Kim sought the spotlight, Kanye "was very private" when he wasn't working or promoting his music, she told Baldwin. (KUWTK fans might recall his reticence to appear on the show during the early stages of his relationship with Kim.)

“Now it’s, 'Where can I go on vacation where nobody will see us?'" Kim told Baldwin. "All I want is privacy. I never thought that I would be at that point."

So, if you see Kim at fewer Hollywood hot spots than you did a few years back, that explains it. Over the years, she's come to appreciate Kanye's preference for a more low-key life.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She and Kanye have been friends since the early 2000s, as she once revealed during the KUWTK 10-year anniversary special, but they didn't become romantically involved until after Kim separated from Kris Humphries in 2011. As she explained on KUWTK:

I met him I think in 2002 or 2003. He was recording a song with Brandy, and I was her friend. I vividly remember hanging out with him and then they did a video together, so I'd see him a few times. He was asking his friends: 'Who is this Kim Kardajan?' He didn't know what my name was. Right before I got married to Kris Humphries, [Kanye and I] were talking, and I just went a different direction. I think I had to go through that to figure out what I wanted. After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down and he said, 'Just come to Paris and see my fashion show.' He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me. So I went there and I stayed with him, and that's where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, 'Oh my God, why didn't I do this sooner?' Like, this is what real life is like — love and fun and real support.

And if that didn't make you swoon... I don't know what will.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!