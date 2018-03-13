Kim Kardashian's Quote About Kanye West Will Make You Love Them Even More
You have to hand it to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Both are impossibly famous in their own right, but put together, they are in a league entirely on their own. Whether you love 'em or hate 'em (don't do that), they should at least have your respect, because those two manage to totally crush life together. And Kim Kardashian's quote about Kanye West will make you realize that they are so, so in love with each other, which will in turn make you realize how much you love them.
In an interview with Elle Magazine, Kardashian opened up about her personal life and brought up her three children, North, Saint, and Chicago, as well as her husband, Kanye West. She mentioned how having four children would be her absolute limit:
Preach.
In regard to her marriage, though, she had the sweetest things to say about her growing relationship with Kanye:
This is too pure. Too damn precious.
And I LOVE it.
While what she said is beyond sweet, there is literally nothing more perfect than when Kim told the story of how she and Kanye met and fell in love. On the 10-year anniversary special of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she reflected on her love story:
Early '00s? Kris Humphries? Brandy?! I forgot how much I loved this story. She continued:
BRB, swooning over the fact that they were basically fated to be together.
Even Kanye has spoken publicly about his relationship with Kim K, calling what they have, "a love story for the ages," because what's more timeless than a legendary rapper and an iconic reality star falling deeply in love? He and Kim Kardashian went on Hot 97 and told Angie Martinez,
Who knew that Kanye was such a hopeless romantic?
It's clear that these two are head-over-heels in love, so let's give our modern-day Romeo and Juliet a round of applause for being so damn adorable together.