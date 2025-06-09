While Mr. Big was romancing Carrie Bradshaw off-and-on throughout the course of Sex and the City, fans of the show have long believed that when the cameras were off, Chris Noth actually had his eye on another leading lady. Noth and Kristin Davis were well-known for their affectionate red carpet photos together in the 2000s — so much so that there was a prominent rumor the co-stars were dating for a time. Neither of them commented on the speculation for years, but now, Davis is ready to address what really went down between the two.

The topic of Noth came up on the June 2 episode of Davis’ Are You a Charlotte? podcast, when the And Just Like That star informed her guest Megan Thee Stallion that Big shockingly died in the first episode of the sequel series. In a clip that was shared to her Instagram on June 7, Davis shared her controversial opinion about being a Big supporter during Sex and the City. “Charlotte was pro-Big, so I was pro-Big,” Davis said.

The remark stirred up an age-old question in the replies. “Maam didn’t you date him??” a commenter wrote, referring to the rumors about Davis and Noth. Davis shut down the gossip in no uncertain terms.

The speculation that Davis and Noth became more than friends on the set of Sex and the City in the early 2000s has been scintillating piece of fandom lore for decades, although it never really carried much actual merit. The rumors sprang from Davis and Noth’s chemistry at red carpet events throughout that time.

The co-stars never seemed to miss a chance to embrace and strike flirty poses whenever they hit and event together in the 2000s.

While their spicy pics may be legendary, it sounds like they were really nothing more than a couple of co-stars having a bit of fun in front of the cameras.

And just like that... one piece of SATC lore has been debunked at long last.