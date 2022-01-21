And Just Like That... Carrie’s Paris Dress Is Back

And just like that, a piece of fashion history was shot back into modern consciousness. In the eighth episode of And Just Like That... a historic Sex and the City outfit made an appearance. Although it’s been nearly 20 years, Carrie Bradshaw’s fairytale dress from her tenure in France still packs a serious punch. Surprisingly, it also brought back fond memories for the actress.

You likely first remember this beyond glamorous look from SATC’s two-part series finale. While Carrie is off enjoying (??) her European romance with the artist Aleksandr Petrovsky (played by the famous ballerina Mikhail Baryshnikov), we get our very first look at the stunning Atelier Versace “Mille Feuille” gown. The $80,000 dress, reportedly the most expensive thing Carrie wore throughout the entire flagship series, featured ruffles upon ruffles and a sequined bodice. Even as she’s stood up by her then-boyfriend on the episode, sitting sadly in her Parisienne hotel, she looks every part of a fashion dream.

Fast forward 20 years later, while most people wouldn’t want to remember being ditched, Carrie still loves the gown in And Just Like That; not like it's hard to see why. In an episode that aired on Jan. 20, the now-podcaster dug through her impressive closet to archive her favorite pieces. “I don’t want to brag, but it is my pride and joy,” she said as she took out the breathtaking piece before revealing she’d only worn the dress twice. Once in Paris, as all SATC fans remember, “and once here, just for fun. I sat at that window and ate a whole thing of Jiffy Pop,” Carrie said. In a dress like that, you could mow the lawn and still look more glamorous than a queen.

Sadly, however, Carrie’s plans for her expensive dress end there. In an incredibly kind move, she shared that she’s planning on giving the dress to Charlotte’s daughter Lily, the genius behind Carrie’s archiving project. Like all discerning fashion lovers, the teen is only helping in exchange for some of Carrie’s amazing pieces, but, I mean, come on? The Versace, $80,000 gown? How do I get a deal like that?

The character and the show itself aren’t the only ones reminiscing about this stunning gown. Sarah Jessica Parker also shared an Instagram of herself wearing the piece. “We found her,” Parker captioned her post. “Slithered in. Caught up. It's been so long. She had much to share. Brief and hard to say goodbye again.”

I can’t imagine how SJP and Carrie feel because I’ve never even worn the Versace gown, and I, too, don’t want to say goodbye to it.