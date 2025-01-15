Sex & The City’s Kristin Davis Refused To Play Carrie Bradshaw

Kristin Davis is a Charlotte through and through. The Sex & The City and And Just Like That star debuted her podcast — aptly named, Are You A Charlotte? — on Jan. 13. In the first episode, she gave insight into her casting process. Apparently, after reading the pilot, Davis refused to play Carrie Bradshaw, the show’s main character.

“I got this script from Darren and I had a little note from [him], and he said, ‘Kristen, I really want you to read this for the part of Carrie,’” Davis recalled her initial conversation with Sex & The City creator Darren Star. She clarified, “He didn't say, ‘Will you do the part of Carrie?’ I think that's some rumor that's out there that I was offered the part of Carrie — no. No one was offering me any roles at this point in life. I was reading scripts and auditioning.”

But the role of Carrie didn’t exactly resonate with Davis at the time. “Carrie is very clearly the main part, and she is described as having the body of Heather Locklear with the mind of Dorothy Parker, and I'm like, ‘What? I can't do that.’ So I'm stressing,” she recalled on the podcast.

Apparently, the pilot version of the character was a little different than the one audiences ended up seeing. “In the pilot, she swore a lot and she smoked a lot. She was much more like the Candace Bushnell of the time — Candace wrote the column that then became the book Sex in the City that Carrie is based on — so in the pilot she was not as you see her as when Sarah Jessica does eventually play her,” Davis continued.

Although Carrie did not seem like the right fit, Davis was drawn to Charlotte. “I thought to myself, ‘I can't possibly pull this off. But I like this other girl, Charlotte.’ In the pilot, there was not a lot on the page [about Charlotte], but it was very clear that she had a different point of view than the other girls,” she said.

“She was more focused on relationships and love, which I kind of related to. I'd grown up in the South where everyone was trying to get married,” Davis continued. “And I just felt like she was more hopeful ... in her viewpoint and open than the other characters. At the time, I related to [that] a lot.”

Eventually, Davis shared her thoughts with Star. “I was like, ‘Darren, I can't possibly play that part.’ I think I called him and said, ‘I can't play Carrie. I don't even know what you're thinking, but I could play this other girl. I want to play this other girl,’” Davis explained.

It turned out to be for the best. At the time, Star told Davis that they already had a top contender for the role of Carrie. Davis said, “He was like, ‘Oh, OK. You know we have Sarah Jessica Parker, and we really want her to play Carrie.’”