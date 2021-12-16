Kristin Davis Clapped Back At Comments About Her Looks In And Just Like That

And just like that, everyone’s got *something* to say about the appearances of the characters on the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. Or at least, that’s how Kristin Davis feels. The HBO Max series, which premiered on Dec. 9, follows (most of) the same SATC characters as they navigate life in their 50s, and some haters have piped up about how the women have aged. And Davis, who’s reprising her role as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, isn’t here for it. Recently, Davis responded to haters of her And Just Like That looks, and honestly, it might be her most iconic clapback yet.

Warning: Spoilers for And Just Like That Episodes 1 and 2 follow. The new series, which showcases where life has taken Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Davis), isn’t holding back in the way way of shocking moments. From a main character’s passing, to an endgame couple possibly splitting, to writing off Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), it’s a lot for viewers to process. But for Davis, the most jarring twist was fans’ response to her and her co-stars’ looks.

On Dec. 12, Davis told The Sunday Times: "Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that,” she said. “The level of intensity of it was a shock ... I feel angry and I don't want to feel angry all the time, so I don't look at it, I just know it's there."

HBO Max

This isn’t the first time Davis has been the target of unfair body image critique. Back in her Sex and the City days, Davis said articles would come out every week commenting on how she was “pear-shaped.” At the time, she didn’t feel like it was a compliment. “It would stress me out a fair amount because I couldn't avoid it. I kind of feel like that's how it is now too," she said.

Nowadays, the comments are even more hurtful and more plentiful, which Davis feels is because of social media. "That's the problem with social media,” she said. “You don't know what those people are doing. You don't know anything about them. They're just hurling bombs at you. It makes me angry."

Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

But don’t worry, Davis isn’t just sitting back and taking it. “I also feel — I'm going to be blunt — I feel like, 'F*ck you. F*ck you people, like, come over here and do it better.' You know what I mean? Like, what are you doing?"

And Just Like That continues with new episodes every Thursday on HBO Max.