And Just Like That Viewers Are Pointing Out A Huge Plot Hole About Samantha

And just like that, Sex and the City fans are less-than-thrilled about how the reboot eliminated an iconic character. ICYMI, series fave Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) decided *not* to return to the franchise for the HBO Max reboot. And after the Dec. 9 premiere of And Just Like That explained why the sex-positive publicist was MIA, fans are 100% not buying it. These tweets about Samantha’s absences from And Just Like That prove fans officially think Jones was done dirty.

Warning: Major Spoilers for And Just Like That Episodes 1 and 2 follow. The reboot series’ first two episodes hit HBO Max on Dec. 9, and right off the bat, it was a lot for fans to process. The main characters are officially in their fifties and now talking about their greying hair and their kids’ dating lives. And while AJLT featured many of the classic characters — as well as a few news ones — the foursome’s most outgoing and fun-loving member was obviously missing. Fans knew Samantha wouldn’t be returning to their screens, but they couldn’t help but wonder how the story would write her off.

Luckily, viewers didn’t have to wait long to find out. Samantha’s absence was almost instantly brought up in the reboot and then more thoroughly explained throughout the first episode. Basically, Samantha left New York — and the girls’ friendship — because Carrie fired her as a publicist.

Apparently, because of how the book business was going, Carrie said it “didn’t make sense” to keep Samantha on as a publicist. She added that Samantha “fired her” as a friend after Carrie stopped being a PR client. Carrie even went as far as to say she understood Samantha was upset, but “[she] thought [she] was more to [Samantha] than an ATM.” When Miranda said that wasn’t true, Carrie said Samantha no longer took her calls, and Miranda admitted she never talked to Samantha anymore either, neither did Charlotte.

Which means Carrie firing Samantha was the reason the public relations mogul moved to London and stopped being friends with everyone — a decision viewers clearly found to be *very* out of character.

One of the biggest discrepancies viewers had with Samantha’s AJLT character was her response to Mr. Big’s passing. In the reboot, Samantha broke her silent treatment with Carrie by sending some flowers and a card that simply said “Love, Samantha.” Considering how hands-on Samantha was when Carrie got left at the wedding alter, started an adulterous relationship, cheated on Aiden, moved to Paris, and sold her apartment — just to name a few examples — viewers don’t think it adds up.

Considering the treatment of Samantha’s character, fans are hoping *another* reboot happens, this time showing the PR queen thriving in the UK.

Only time will tell how exactly this Samantha storyline will shake out, but until then keep watching new episodes of And Just Like That Thursdays on HBO Max.